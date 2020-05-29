Robot waiters to the rescue amid the virus

%MINIFYHTML372a2627147b46479ecf94ae62c2d67511%

RENESSE – You can always count on a robot for a perfect moment.

When Shaosong Hu saw robotic waiters serving food in China last fall, he knew exactly what he wanted for his beachside restaurant in the Dutch city of Renesse. I just had no idea how useful they would be.

The coronavirus pandemic has turned a whimsical idea into perhaps a window into a dystopian future where a human touch can make people shudder in fear, and a waiter cleaning the table makes the customer feel tense, only to be relieved with a soft plastic brush. .

"They came just before that time," said Hu's daughter Leah, who also works at the restaurant, the Royal Palace.

Now, his two white and red robots glide across the dining room floor where, once the restaurant reopens, they will serve Chinese and Indonesian specialties like Babi Pangang and Char Siu for 15.5 euros ($ 17) each.

"Hello and welcome," the robots say, in a voice that is best described as pre-programmed.

Their duties will include greeting customers, serving drinks and dishes, and returning used glasses and dishes. It's unclear if diners are expected to tip.

One thing robots will certainly do is see that social distancing rules are respected. "We will use them to make sure that the 1.5 meters (5 feet) we need during the crown crisis are maintained," said Leah Hu.

"I've had negative reactions," he said, "like saying it makes it impersonal." But you can test what customers crave when Dutch restaurants can reopen on Monday as blocking restrictions are further eased.

In a near-human-style stab, a robot wears a chiffon scarf around his neck. And the search is about to give the two human names, with a competition already underway on Instagram. “We don't have a favorite yet. But Ro and Bot's suggestion is dismissed. We want to give them a normal name, "said Leah Hu.

Dutch restaurants have been hard hit by the crisis and have been closed for more than two months. Starting Monday, they will be allowed to reopen but with a maximum of 30 clients. That will force some design adaptations in the Royal Palace, where the robots' programmed floor plan may have to be changed at the last minute.

And in the southern province of Zeeland, Hus doesn't want to hear any complaints about robots robbing young people of their jobs. They say that it is still quite difficult to find staff in a rural region without any major cities nearby.

"They help us with the work we do," said Leah Hu. "We are often busy cleaning tables and robots give us an extra hand." It also frees human personnel for more personal contact.

"We are not disappearing. We are still here. They will always need people in this industry, "he said.

Adapting to robots, even yours, remains a challenge. "For us, he is still trying to see what works," he said.

Casert reported from Brussels

