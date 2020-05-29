Riverside and San Bernardino counties report additional deaths from coronavirus; Ventura Reports More Cases – Up News Info Los Angeles

%MINIFYHTMLec1c7a0cbb324381a282533a8408ac8712% %MINIFYHTMLec1c7a0cbb324381a282533a8408ac8712%

– Riverside and San Bernardino counties reported additional deaths related to the new coronavirus on Thursday, while Ventura County reported new cases.

Riverside County health officials reported 89 recently confirmed cases and seven more deaths, for a total of 7,341 cases and 313 deaths across the county.

Of the 199 county residents hospitalized with COVID-19 on Friday, 66 were treated in intensive care units. The county reported that 4,431 people have recovered from the disease.

San Bernardino County reported 347 additional cases and 14 deaths, for a total of 4,914 cases and 190 deaths across the county.

Ventura County reported 24 new cases Thursday, with a total of 1,062 cases and 32 deaths. Of those cases, 796 have been recovered. There were 234 active cases in quarantine.

The county said 20 people were currently hospitalized, with 12 in intensive care units.

As of Thursday night, 110,358 Riverside County residents had been evaluated, 57,385 San Bernardino County residents had been evaluated, and 23,389 Ventura County residents had been evaluated.