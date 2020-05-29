RHOA's Kenya Moore talks about Nene Leakes cheating rumors: I knew she was with this man!

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore confirmed she knew about the close "inappropriate relationship,quot; between Nene Leakes and her family friend Rodney White.

"Many of us [housewives] knew that she was out with this man being constantly loving, and we knew what he was doing aside," Kenya told Us Weekly.

She continued, "For me it's like you're so comfortable being in public with someone and kissing and being just inappropriate, you're a married woman, so for me, there was nothing she could tell me about a marriage, because her own Behavior with your own husband is not something I would like to emulate at any time during my marriage. "

Nene is accused of approaching USDA Director White. According to Page Six, he is a friend of the family and the two had become close long after their problems with her husband, Gregg Leakes.