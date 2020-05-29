Returning to normal worship will take "a long time,quot; – Up News Info San Francisco

%MINIFYHTML5636f4092056640c55bea2c30511efdc13%

OAKLAND (Up News Info SF) – The leader of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Oakland has told pastors and parishioners that the reopening of churches for worship will be deliberately addressed and that "it will be a long time,quot; before returning to familiar forms of worship.

In a statement to Catholics in the diocese, Bishop Michael C. Barber indicated that the guidelines of Governor Gavin Newsom and public health authorities should be followed.

"Governor Newsom and the California Department of Public Health have issued general guidelines for places of worship that are positive, constructive, and fundamentally aligned with the recommendations that California Catholic bishops have offered in consultation with state and local officials," Barber said.

Barber said he has guidance for our pastors about the outdoor mass and the distribution of communion outside of mass while observing public health standards, but reminded parishioners that he has lifted the obligation to attend mass until further notice. , with live streaming and other options as acceptable alternatives.

"Amidst the many voices declaring how churches should,quot; reopen, "I hope to minimize confusion and provide clear guidance to Catholics in our diocese as we turn to the sacraments and our communities for strength and blessing," Barber said. "Public health and safety remain my main concern. Safety precautions, like social distancing, are a practical demonstration of our call to love our neighbor. "

Barber said he was now awaiting specific rules and regulations from Alameda and Contra Costa county health officials to reopen churches, and that he would then issue specific instructions to priests on what the resumption of public Masses will be like. Pastors would then determine an appropriate schedule for each parish.

"It will be a long time before we return to the familiar forms of worship that sustained us before the pandemic, and when we can live our faith with the same fervor that we are now expressing our charity and love for our neighbors," said Barber.

The Diocese of Oakland covers churches in Alameda and Contra Costa counties. On Wednesday, California's Roman Catholic bishops released a statement praising public health officials and offering gratitude for being consulted about the guidelines issued Tuesday to reopen places of worship.

The statement of the group of bishops and Barber contrasts with those of the leader of the diocese of Santa Rosa. Bishop Robert Vasa has given his pastors the green light to open churches starting Sunday without the approval of Sonoma County health officials.