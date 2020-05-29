Refurbished iPhone XR models are now on sale on the Apple website – BGR

Apple began selling revamped iPhone XR models in the United States for the first time this week.

Refurbished iPhone XR models start at $ 499 for the 64GB model and hit $ 629 for the 256GB model, which was actually discontinued in September 2019 when the iPhone 11 was released.

Depending on the iPhone XR model you buy, you can save up to $ 120 off the regular price.

About a month and a half ago, Apple released the long-awaited follow-up to the iPhone SE. While the design of the second-generation iPhone SE was virtually identical to that of the iPhone 8, the Aion Bionic chip inside the phone aligned its performance with the flagship iPhone 11. But the most compelling feature was its price, starting at just $ 399 for the 64GB model. But even with its updated hardware, not everyone likes massive bezels, so they'll be happy to hear that Apple has finally started selling refurbished iPhone XR models in the United States.

According to MacRumors, Apple began selling certified refurbished iPhone XR models this week in a variety of colors and storage capacities. Depending on the model you choose, you can save between $ 100 and $ 120 off the retail price of the phone. At the time of writing, Black, White, Yellow and Coral were in stock.

How MacRumors It notes that the 256GB model of the iPhone XR was discontinued in September 2019 when the iPhone 11 series arrived, but it has returned along with the restored 64GB and 128GB models, albeit only in black. These are the prices of all refurbished iPhone XR models compared to their current prices:

Every restored iPhone comes unlocked and without a SIM card, so you can activate it at the operator of your choice. Refurbished iPhone models also come with the same year as a new iPhone, all the same manuals and accessories, a new battery and an external case, and a new case. Apple notes that restored supply "is generally very limited and we often run out of restored inventory," so act soon if you like.

With revamped iPhone X models starting at $ 599, this is now the cheapest way to join the Face ID crowd and leave the mid-2010 bezels behind. That said, the iPhone XR uses a Bionic A12 CPU, meaning you will pay $ 100 more for a phone that is less powerful than the second generation iPhone SE. For some people, design is a deciding factor, but if performance is a priority for you, the iPhone SE is simply a much faster phone. That doesn't mean the iPhone XR is a slouch, but depending on how you use your phone, you may notice the difference.

Image Source: Apple