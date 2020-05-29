Read the fine print before enrolling in payment assistance programs – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

%MINIFYHTML2b078ed47fabd2381ecb0aa316e8d14a11%

Numerous companies are offering flexible payment plans to help customers navigate the financial consequences of COVID-19.

But a North Texas customer is urging consumers to verify details before signing up.

M.D. Amassyali said he lost his payroll job due to the pandemic.

But when he saw his electric provider, TXU Energy, offering assistance, he called the customer service number on his bill.

TXU Energy said Amassyali opted for a payment extension.

"That would have given me some time to figure things out. Spend some money on groceries instead," said Amassyali.

He said he was surprised when the following month he received another invoice indicating that his account was past due. Customer service informed her that she was facing a disconnection notice.

Amassyali said in panic, he charged both balances to his credit card to avoid disconnection. He said he believed an extension would give him another month to pay.

But their confusion highlights the complexities built into certain payment assistance programs.

Contrary to the name, a "payment extension,quot; does not extend a payment due date for TXU customers.

Rather, a TXU spokeswoman said a payment extension extends a customer's disconnection date, meaning that late fees and notification fees can still be charged.

"A no-down payment extension will generally result in a surcharge of 5% of that month's charge," said Jenny Lyon, spokeswoman for TXU Energy.

While the company was unable to impose a delay fee due to a state moratorium that lasted until mid-May, TXU assessed a "disconnect fee,quot; of $ 9, although Amassyali said its service was never disconnected.

At the start of the pandemic, TXU Energy announced that it would assist customers by waiving late fees and extending due dates.

But customers may still encounter warnings.

"Yes, you may still receive a disconnection notice, even if you have agreed to a deferment," reads the company's website. “This occurs when a payment extension is granted before the due date on your TXU Energy bill. We will still send you a disconnection notice as a payment reminder. "

Amassyali said that when he called to complain, TXU agreed to waive the $ 9 fee. He is encouraging others to do the same.

"I thought it was improper for companies to do that to their customers," he said.

TXU Energy is also encouraging customers to call if they want to request a fee waiver.

"TXU Energy is committed to being flexible and responsive, and customers affected by the pandemic should call us if they want that fee waived," Lyon, a TXU spokeswoman wrote in a statement.

Customers who enroll in any payment assistance program should always read the fine print.

Request documents, such as emails or letters, that explicitly confirm plan details and expiration dates.

TXU, like many other retail electricity providers, is encouraging affected customers to enroll in the state's COVID-19 Electricity Relief Program, which is available until mid-July.

To qualify, a client must have recently lost their job and can submit an application for Texas Lifeline (866-454-8387).

People who already receive SNAP or Medicaid benefits should automatically enroll in the Electricity Relief Program.

