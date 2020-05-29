Rapids move slowly toward return to game as MLS considers options

There is a hodgepodge of obstacles to overcome, but Major League Soccer is on its way back.

The league announced Thursday that teams can begin small group volunteer training sessions as long as the practices do not conflict with local health protocols. The clubs started individual practice earlier this month, including the Colorado Rapids in mid-May.

Although several ideas have been raised to return to play, nothing has been announced yet. What has been established is that several players, and the league, want to return to the field as soon as it is safe.

"Every player on our team wants to play again as soon as possible and as safely as possible," veteran Rapids goalkeeper and team union representative Clint Irwin said in a conference call. "We've all been in our careers longer than ever and I think it can be seen by participating in volunteer training right now, we can't wait to get out there again."

MLS has been closed since March 12 due to the coronavirus. Some teams, the Chicago Fire and San Jose Earthquakes, have not been authorized to start voluntary individual practice due to local restrictions. And the Rapids don't have all their players in Denver yet: Jonathan Lewis was one of those who left the state to be with his family.

"We are in the midst of a pandemic, but I think a lot of people would be excited to play," Lewis told The Post by phone. "We are all eager to go, but at the same time, we have to look long term for our future as players, our health, our families." You could risk your life because if you get this, you don't know what can happen later on the road or what kind of effects it can have on you, on yourself as a player or even on the people around you. "

The National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) announced its plan to return to action on Wednesday. The league has several teams that share ownership and / or stadiums with MLS teams. They will play a 25-game tournament beginning June 27 in Salt Lake City, and are currently slated to be the US's premier league. USA In a team sport to resume play since the coronavirus stopped gaming worldwide.

Among the most popular return-to-play scenarios reported by various media but not confirmed by the MLS or the MLS Players Association would involve a seasonal tournament in Orlando. The teams would play a five-game group stage in games that would also count in the regular season standings followed by a knockout stage.

Lewis said the scariest part for him is all the unknowns about the virus. Irwin has been working with the union to make sure there is enough evidence for everyone to be safe, especially in the narrow confines of the locker room. So far, the successful resumption of the Bundesliga game has given many in MLS circles hope.

"I think the Bundesliga gives MLS players confidence and we can play again," said Irwin. "They have very good security protocols that allow them to be tested and those protocols have been very effective."