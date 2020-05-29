Rana Daggubati remembers her first day of filming

Rana Daggubati made her acting debut with the Telugu film titled, Leader (2010). The actor recalled his first day as an actor on the film set and shared: “On the first day, I had scenes with Suhasini Maniratnam, who played my mother in the movie. Sekhar Kammula, my director, and his commercials, all laid-back people, were a bit overwhelmed since the scale of this movie was a little big. "The actor shared that it was Suhasini who made him feel comfortable rehearsing the scenes with him and chatting about things. "I was happy to look at the camera," Rana recalled.

Recalling the first day on set of his first Hindi movie, Dum Maaro Dum (2011), directed by Rohan Sippy, filmed in Goa, Rana shared: "I was with Prateik and Rohan for a while during training. Since we had more or minus the same age, it turned out to be the best movie of my life. For my first shot, Prateik and I were enjoying ourselves at a carnival. And for the first five days, it was just that, after which the main work began. "

Rana also shared that although she felt a sense of accomplishment shooting two movies in two different industries in her first year, the euphoria soon faded when her upcoming films in both languages ​​sank the following year. "In my first three years in the industry, I had two hits and two failures. That was a reality check!

Well, that was a thing of his past. Baahubali's films have brought him fame in his life. Currently, the actor is in celebration mode after his engagement to event manager and interior designer Miheeka Bajaj. Congratulations Rana!