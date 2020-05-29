Ramy Youssef remembers being a ghost to Lindsay Lohan about her appearance on the Hulu series

%MINIFYHTML4fff6328962fd58305189a0603123cc611%

In a new interview, the Golden Globe winner reveals that the & # 39; Mean Girls & # 39; actress He agreed to open his trip to Islam in & # 39; Ramy & # 39 ;, but did not appear on the day of filming.

Lindsay Lohan was established to open up on his journey to Islam in Ramy Youssefthe hit Hulu series "Ramy"- but apparently stopped answering the star's calls.

The 29-year-old Golden Globe winner told Entertainment Weekly that he wanted "Bad Girls"The actress will appear in a scene about Muslims that most people don't realize practicing the faith, alongside former pornographic actress Mia Khalifa.

When the time came for her to hit the set, however, Lindsay, 33, who spoke openly in the past about her commitment to faith, apparently never showed up.

"We had the idea that it was not just (Khalifa), but we were interested in this idea of ​​people who you don't really think are Muslim," Youssef explained. "We really chose Lindsay Lohan, because Lindsay had all this about converting to Islam."

"So we had chosen Lindsay and talked to her and she was depressed, and then, you know, like Lindsay does, we just stopped knowing about her," he laughed.

The star added: "I was trying to communicate with her and she was on the call sheet, and I guess she couldn't. I don't know, I never heard from her.

"You can't try to put Lindsay in a box, that's what I know. Lindsay will be Lindsay," he added.

However, Youssef did not seem to have ill will towards Lohan, and said that he would be happy for her to appear in the third season.

"She is one of my favorite Muslims," ​​Ramy joked.