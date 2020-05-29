Rachel Lindsay says she doesn't think Hannah Brown is going to change after the N-Word scandal – here's why!

%MINIFYHTML83253298ab1e1bf6c721eac4f9b3f21013%

Hannah Brown has been hard-pressed to chant the N-word during an IG Live session and continues to receive criticism even after she apologized and promised "do better!" But, fellow Bachelorette, Rachel Lindsay is not convinced that it will change!

%MINIFYHTML83253298ab1e1bf6c721eac4f9b3f21014% %MINIFYHTML83253298ab1e1bf6c721eac4f9b3f21014%

As you may already know, Lindsay has expressed her opinion on the whole matter, revealing that she was very disappointed by Brown's apology.

The reason for this was that she issued a written statement instead of going to life as promised.

Apparently Hannah even told Rachel that a written apology would feel "insincere,quot;, and yet she ultimately stuck with that option!

While on the Higher Learning With Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay podcast today, Season 13's Bachelorette explained why she thought Hannah wouldn't change.

He argued that the other reality star is "authorized by an audience,quot; since his followers can be quite "intense,quot;.

Therefore, Rachel shared that "she will do what she was doing before."

Lindsay revealed that she and Brown have not been in contact since before she dismissed that insufficient apology.

Before that, Hannah reached out to Rachel for advice on how to deal with her mistake.

Rachel was very helpful and supported a live apology that she would also join later for a more in-depth discussion on that word and why it is wrong for non-black people to say it.

However, Hannah didn't take this opportunity to raise awareness properly and instead took the easy way out!

Ad %MINIFYHTML83253298ab1e1bf6c721eac4f9b3f21015% %MINIFYHTML83253298ab1e1bf6c721eac4f9b3f21036% %MINIFYHTML83253298ab1e1bf6c721eac4f9b3f21036%

Their apology shared in their GI Stories says: ‘I owe everyone an important apology. There is no excuse and I will not justify what I said. I have read your messages and I have seen the pain that I have caused. I have everything. I am very sorry and I know that, whether in public or in private, this language is unacceptable. I promise to do better. & # 39;



Post views:

0 0