Public officials respond to George Floyd protests in Denver

Public officials are reacting to protests over the death of George Floyd in downtown Denver that turned violent after someone shot near the Colorado Capitol. This is what they had to say:

Governor Jared Polis

"Tonight is a very sad night for our state. While we are still uncovering all the facts about what happened, a protest over the murder of George Floyd turned into vandalism and violence, and I was absolutely amazed at the video evidence of a motorist trying to run over a protester. Coloradons are better than this. I share the immense anguish we all feel over the unfair murder of George Floyd. But let me be clear, senseless violence will never be cured by more violence.

“These are extremely difficult times for our state, country, and world. Now more than ever we have to get up and do the right thing. I ask everyone to make their voices heard peacefully and to turn their anger into defense and action, never violence. "

State Representative Leslie Herod, D-Denver

"Tonight, I joined protesters outside the Capitol in support of George Floyd, who was killed by police in Minnesota. Shots were fired at the peaceful protest. We will continue to make our voices heard and demand justice for black communities. We will not be deterred by this indescribable act of violence. "

Mayor Michael Hancock

“Like all of you, I am outraged at George Floyd's mindless death in Minneapolis. His life matters and Denver has joined the chorus of people across the country demanding change, reform, and consequences. And yes, we will protest out loud and make our voices heard.

“We must not turn against each other. We must be united. The men and women of @DenverPolice

The department is not the enemy. For the past three months, as we have withstood the storm of this terrible pandemic, they have risked their lives to protect us all.

“The road to recovery is ahead, and all of us, blacks, Latinos, Asians, whites, must all recover together. That doesn't mean we keep quiet when an injustice occurs, whether it's in Minneapolis or Georgia or in our nation's capital. We are not silent.

“We move, we act, and we respectfully create change together. More than ever, we all need to unite, because we can remake this world together, guided by equity, tolerance and justice. ”

Murphy Robinson, executive director of public safety for Denver

My thoughts and prayers go out to the George Floyd family. I am outraged by the actions of the officers that caused his death and I stand in solidarity with all those who demand justice.

However, I urge those protesting in Denver tonight to march in peace. Violence only fuels violence and, in the worst case, has the potential to harm innocent people.

The Department of Public Safety stands with our residents to ensure that our staff acts appropriately in enforcing the laws of our city. My expectations as a Director is that we maintain our staff to the highest standards and under my leadership, nothing less will be tolerated.

I urge everyone in Denver, residents and officers alike, to treat each other with the respect they deserve. "