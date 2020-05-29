Protests against police escalate – The New York Times

Do you want to receive The Morning by email? Here is the record.
Good Morning. Protests against the police turned violent in Minneapolis and Louisville last night. President Trump and Twitter kept their dispute going. And the collective immunity of the virus remains far away.
There were violent protests in Minneapolis and Louisville, Kentucky last night as tensions mounted over the recent police killings. A police compound in Minneapolis was set on fire, and seven people were shot at a demonstration in Louisville.
There were also protests in several other cities, including New York, Denver, and Columbus, Ohio, and President Trump posted two angry tweets, one of which Twitter flagged for "glorifying violence."
The conflicts come after the latest series of African American deaths caused by police, including George Floyd, who apparently suffocated in Minneapolis, and Breonna Taylor, who was killed in March during a "no hit,quot; raid on her Louisville apartment.
In Minneapolis protesters stormed the city's Third Precinct, on the south side of the city, just after 10 p.m. and smashed equipment, ignited fireworks and fires, according to videos posted on the scene.
All the police had already fled the building. Firefighters were unable to respond due to security concerns, an official said. Camera images of the helicopters showed nearby businesses engulfed in flames.
Governor Tim Walz has sent 500 members of the Minnesota National Guard to the Twin Cities.
In Louisville seven people were shot at in a protest. City Mayor Greg Fischer said that no officers unloaded their weapons and that the violence came from the crowd. Two of the seven were operated on last night.
In March, the Louisville police fatally shot Taylor, a 26-year-old emergency medical technician, at his home. Questions have continued to accumulate about case management.
President Trump – who for a long time considered racial conflict to be politically useful to him – sent two tweets about the situation. One sneered at the Minneapolis mayor for not being in control of the situation, while the second used the racially word "thugs,quot; (in capitals) and added, "when the looting begins, the shooting begins."
Twitter said the message violated the company's rules against glorifying violence. The company prevented users from viewing Mr. Trump's message without first reading a brief notice describing the rule violation.
1. A Twitter dispute in the Oval Office
Trump's Minneapolis tweet signaling continued a battle between the company and the president. Earlier this week, Twitter posted fact-check links along with two Trump tweets containing false claims about election fraud.
Yesterday afternoon, Trump issued an executive order directing federal regulators to consider stripping social media companies of the legal shield that says they are not responsible for content posted on their platforms.
Legal experts said the president's order was largely toothless and unlikely to be upheld in court. A Times correspondent in Washington explained which parts could have an effect.
Even New York, the city with the highest known infection rate in the world, is just a third of the way, according to studies.
In other virus developments:
Parisians, upset by government restrictions, have embraced a rebellious new drinking tradition: the before, in which revelers gather on the streets of the city (or rues) to enjoy drinks before dinner.
The C.D.C. it is suggesting major changes to workplaces, including regular temperature controls, extended desks, and the closure of common areas.
For the first time in its 124-year history, the Boston Marathon has been canceled. Organizers plan to run a virtual race instead, with people running the 26.2 miles remotely.%MINIFYHTML2bcd07b1bee5f5e68d0c4ca1031f81ae15%
3. An impending cliff of encouragement
The small business loan program will soon run out of money. The additional $ 600 per week in unemployment benefits will expire in late July. And eviction moratoriums in many cities are expiring.
The mosaics of government programs created in response to the virus are it begins to fade, and it's unclear whether Congress and the Trump administration will extend many of them. It is also clear that the economy will not return to full health in the coming weeks, given people's constant fear of contracting the virus. That combination is creating enormous uncertainty about the US economy. USA And the fear among many people who have lost their jobs.
International correspondent Patrick Kingsley and photojournalist Laetitia Vancon drive more than 3,700 miles across Europe to document how life has changed on the slow reopening continent. We met Patrick yesterday, while driving through the Netherlands:
It has often been sad but sometimes also inspiring. People have responded so creatively: In Prague we visit a drive-in cinema founded by frustrated actors, and tonight we will go to a drive-in disco.
The entire journey was almost over before it had really begun. To enter the Czech Republic, you needed proof that you were free of Covid, a certificate from a testing center. But the clinic initially lost my certificate, a fiasco that took several hours to resolve.
Until now, the saddest moment was reporting from outside a stadium in Geneva, one of the richest cities in the world, where thousands of people who lost their jobs during the pandemic were queuing for hours to receive a package of food.
A happier memory was attending a concert in a German vineyard, where there was only one artist and one member of the audience: me.
Rediscovering small joys
After a wine-loving neurologist lost his taste and smell for the virus, he continued a quest to rehabilitate your senses, with the help of daily coffee and cognac snacks. "You don't realize the powerful connection these kinds of flavors can have to the experiences and memories of your life," he told The Times.
The change was a response to an obviously pass-interference call in a 2019 playoff game that likely cost the New Orleans Saints a place in the Super Bowl. But N.F.L.'s solution It was a classic mistake of fighting in the last battle. The new policy closely addressed the mistake that the referees had made in that game without fixing other bad decisions, and at the same time created a whole new set of problems.
This weekend, look … something whimsical
This week, The Times Culture editor Gilbert Cruz suggests diving into Studio Ghibli's animated universe:
HBO Max, the last service in the great broadcast wars, debuted this week. I am not here to tell you if you should subscribe, as money is tight. But if you have the new service, I highly recommend Studio Ghibli movies.
The most famous titles, such as "My Neighbor Totoro,quot; and the Oscar winner "Spirited Away,quot;, were directed by the wonderfully eccentric Hayao Miyazaki. Or try the "Kiki's Delivery Service," which I saw this week with my 5-year-old son. If you want a complete accounting, Times critic Mike Hale has rated all 22 movies.
