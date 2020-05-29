Protests against police escalate – The New York Times

There were violent protests in Minneapolis and Louisville, Kentucky last night as tensions mounted over the recent police killings. A police compound in Minneapolis was set on fire, and seven people were shot at a demonstration in Louisville.

There were also protests in several other cities, including New York, Denver, and Columbus, Ohio, and President Trump posted two angry tweets, one of which Twitter flagged for "glorifying violence."

In Minneapolis protesters stormed the city's Third Precinct, on the south side of the city, just after 10 p.m. and smashed equipment, ignited fireworks and fires, according to videos posted on the scene.

All the police had already fled the building. Firefighters were unable to respond due to security concerns, an official said. Camera images of the helicopters showed nearby businesses engulfed in flames.

Governor Tim Walz has sent 500 members of the Minnesota National Guard to the Twin Cities.

In Louisville seven people were shot at in a protest. City Mayor Greg Fischer said that no officers unloaded their weapons and that the violence came from the crowd. Two of the seven were operated on last night.

President Trump – who for a long time considered racial conflict to be politically useful to him – sent two tweets about the situation. One sneered at the Minneapolis mayor for not being in control of the situation, while the second used the racially word "thugs,quot; (in capitals) and added, "when the looting begins, the shooting begins."

Twitter said the message violated the company's rules against glorifying violence. The company prevented users from viewing Mr. Trump's message without first reading a brief notice describing the rule violation.

Trump's Minneapolis tweet signaling continued a battle between the company and the president. Earlier this week, Twitter posted fact-check links along with two Trump tweets containing false claims about election fraud.

Yesterday afternoon, Trump issued an executive order directing federal regulators to consider stripping social media companies of the legal shield that says they are not responsible for content posted on their platforms.

