Protesters take over Minneapolis police in the third building of the compound during George Floyd's third night of protests – Up News Info

– Minneapolis is in the midst of a third night of unrest after George Floyd's death, and protesters took over the third building of the Police Department Precinct on Thursday night.

The robbery occurred around 10 p.m., with images of helicopters showing a large fire near the main entrance.

Police released a statement, saying in part, “In the interest of the safety of our staff, the Minneapolis Police Department evacuated the 3rd Precinct of its staff. Protesters forcibly entered the building and have lit several fires. "

City officials tweeted a warning about 90 minutes after the compound building could be in danger of explosion.

We are hearing unconfirmed reports that the gas lines to the Third Enclosure have been cut and other explosive materials are in the building. If you are near the building, for your safety, PLEASE REMOVE in case the building explodes. – City of Minneapolis (@CityMinneapolis) May 29, 2020

The Minnesota National Guard announced that 500 soldiers are in Minneapolis, St. Paul, and the surrounding suburbs to "protect life, preserve property, and the right to demonstrate peacefully."

We are here with the Minneapolis Fire Department ready to assist so they can safely accomplish their mission. pic.twitter.com/FjsCJ5B8d0 – MN National Guard (@MNNationalGuard) May 29, 2020

President Donald Trump tweeted Thursday night, lashing out at Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey.

I can't go back and see this happen in a big American city, Minneapolis. A total lack of leadership. Either the very weak mayor of the radical left, Jacob Frey, act together and control the city, or I will send the National Guard and do the job well … – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 29, 2020

The St. Paul Police Department said more than 170 businesses were looted or damaged Thursday, and dozens of fires were set. But no serious injuries were reported in the city.

The police presence is also strong throughout downtown Minneapolis on Thursday night.

From the roof of @Up News Info: Nicollet Mall has officers stationed at least on 11, 10, 9. Pedestrians tell me that everyone is in fifth place, determining if it is safe to go pic.twitter.com/maWhvQvSMa – David Schuman (@david_schuman) May 29, 2020

Thousands of people gathered in downtown Minneapolis Thursday night at the Hennepin County Government Center to demand justice for Floyd, before marching down Marquette Avenue.

The crowd at the Government Center is now marching through downtown Minneapolis. They are moving along the Nicollet shopping center. Just marching and singing. Without violence. #GeorgeFloyd #Up News Info pic.twitter.com/nDurKqyR6o – Marielle Mohs (@MarielleMohs) May 28, 2020

Peaceful protesters made their way to the Nicollet Mall, where several companies climbed through the windows of its first floor, including Target, JB Hudson Jewelers, and Haskell’s Wine and Spirits. Jack Farrell, Haskell's president, said he respects the protest, but if his business is looted or damaged, he is unsure whether he will be able to recover, especially in light of lost revenue due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"This could be the death sentence for downtown Minneapolis," said Farrell.

Around 9 p.m., tensions began to erupt between protesters and law enforcement near the light rail station at 5th Street and Hennepin Avenue.

Things are escalating in downtown Minneapolis. MPD in riot gear and with tear gas. Some protesters fired fireworks extremely close to the ground.#GeorgeFloyd #Up News Info pic.twitter.com/NxJhxElqAl – Marielle Mohs (@MarielleMohs) May 29, 2020

Some of those protesters took Interstate 35W just before 10 p.m., leading to the closing of the Washington Avenue exit.

In southern Minneapolis, police say there was a shooting around 8:30 p.m. at the Walgreens Pharmacy in the 3100 block of Lake Street, just a few blocks from the Third constituency protest site.

Within the hour of the shooting, the MaX It PAWN store near the third compound erupted in flames.

Previously, the Target store near the third compound, which was ransacked Wednesday night, became another chaotic focal point, with dozens of people gathered in the parking lot. A car was set on fire just after 7 p.m.

In the Target parking lot next to the 3rd compound. People throwing glass bottles, one guy even jumping on the hood pic.twitter.com/3H5F60jwIY – David Schuman (@david_schuman) May 29, 2020

The looting spread to St. Paul in the early afternoon on Thursday, with businesses run along University Avenue in the Midway neighborhood. Police clashed with looters and protesters for hours.

Tear gas deployed in St. Paul. My mini scene update. My amazing partner @Icemantalk is capturing the scene through tear gas. #wcco pic.twitter.com/eHfZUxwH0z – Susan-Elizabeth (@susanelizabethL) May 28, 2020

The looting spread throughout the city on Thursday night, with Grand Avenue businesses at risk.

First Grand Avenue Liquors was destroyed and looted about an hour ago. Close to Grand and Victoria. They're coming up for tonight. This rock broke one of the windows. #wcco pic.twitter.com/eOOJcRXiiJ – Erin Hassanzadeh Up News Info (@erinreportsTV) May 29, 2020

At 8 p.m., there were reports of several fires in the Capitol city.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz signed an executive order Thursday afternoon to activate the National Guard to "help protect the safety of Minnesotans and keep the peace after the death of George Floyd." Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey also declared a local emergency Thursday night.

Several businesses in the Twin Cities closed and boarded in anticipation of continued riot and looting, including the Mall of America and the Rosedale Center. Metro Transit announced the suspension of all buses and the operation of the light rail over the weekend.

The protests outside the third Minneapolis police precinct building on Wednesday night turned into a fierce and deadly riot, with dozens of businesses looted along East Lake Street. At least 15 fires were intentionally started in the areas, including at an AutoZone store, Wendy's restaurant, and an affordable housing complex that was under construction. All three completely burned.

Police and protesters exchanged rubber bullets and tear gas with a variety of shells. The rioters attacked the officers, the third building in the compound and the patrol cars. Businesses several miles west of Lake Street also reported looting, including in Uptown's densely populated business district along Hennepin Avenue.

The owner of an East Lake Street pawn shop is now in police custody after allegedly shooting to death an alleged looter during the chaos on Wednesday night.

Floyd, a forty-six-year-old African American, died Sunday night outside Cup Foods, near the intersection of East 38th Street and Chicago Avenue, after former officer Derek Chauvin, who is white, knelt on his neck for more than seven minutes.

The store owner, owner Mahmod Abumayaleh, told Up News Info that one of his employees called 911 in Floyd because he bought a pack of cigarettes with a fake $ 20 bill. The owner says he confronted Floyd, who was sitting in his car outside. He says Floyd apologized and returned the cigarettes to him. Abumayaleh said Floyd appeared to be intoxicated and seemed somewhat out of control. He says he wants justice for Floyd, and has offered to pay for his funeral services.

Protesters also gathered for the third day outside Chauvin's Oakdale home. Six people were arrested outside their residence on Wednesday night for illegal gathering.

Chauvin was fired Monday by Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo, along with the other three officers involved: Tou Thao, Thomas Lane and J. Alexander Kueng. Thao was seen standing between Chauvin and the passers-by who were recording the encounter, while Lane and Kueng helped contain Floyd in handcuffs, who repeatedly said that he was unable to breathe.

Several lawmakers and politicians, including Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, have called for the arrest of the four officers and the speedy filing of criminal charges. Hennepin County District Attorney Mike Freeman announced Thursday night that he was not ready to do so.

"We are going to investigate (Floyd's death) as quickly, as thoroughly and completely as justice requires," Freeman said. “Sometimes that takes a little time and we ask people to be patient. We have to do this well. "

