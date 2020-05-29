Protesters protest Hayward man's police shooting outside his home – Up News Info San Francisco

%MINIFYHTML1a2b728098a0770b54102708c7c49ae713%

HAYWARD (KPIX) – Holding placards and chanting "Stop killing us," about 50 protesters demonstrated outside the Hayward Police Department on Thursday night, briefly blocking car traffic on West Winton Avenue in front of the headquarters. They said they were demonstrating against police brutality, including the shooting that involved an officer Wednesday in Hayward, when officers shot a 61-year-old man outside his home. It was the second police shooting in Hayward in a week. Protesters held up posters and chanted "Stop killing us."

%MINIFYHTML1a2b728098a0770b54102708c7c49ae714% %MINIFYHTML1a2b728098a0770b54102708c7c49ae714%

Wednesday's police shooting occurred at the corner of Naples Street and Bahama Avenue around 12:45 p.m. Hayward police said several people in the neighborhood called 911 to report a hectic man who was riding a motorcycle and chasing another man. Investigators said neighbors reported that the man knocked on the doors and acted insane trying to find the man he was chasing. Police said the two had apparently been involved in an argument.

Hayward police said the man, identified by his family as Eric Rosalia, 61, returned to his home and officers caught him on his driveway where they said he had crashed his motorcycle.

Investigators say when officers tried to speak to Rosalia, the Hayward native became very angry and started yelling at them. At one point, Rosalia can be seen in police body camera footage walking towards a garage and then returning to the entrance with what could be a knife in her right hand. Soon after, an officer fired his Taser, then other officers fired their weapons. Hayward Police Chief Toney Chaplin said Rosalia pounced on the officers and opened fire on them. The department showed a photo of the knife they said Rosalia was holding.

%MINIFYHTML1a2b728098a0770b54102708c7c49ae715%

"Just a lot of chaos. I was screaming and I was going crazy, ”said María Martínez. Martínez was a witness and recorded the police shots with his cell phone. Rosalía is her uncle.

"Just the shots, just seeing my uncle not posing a real threat and they still shot him and he could have died," Martinez said.

Some neighbors who witnessed the shooting believed that officers acted too quickly.

"I heard that Taser guns and bullets were fired at the same time and I felt like they didn't give Taser enough time (to subdue him before using his guns)," said neighbor Joyce Lugo, a Rosalia neighbor for about 30 years.

"The second officer-oriented is at a direct angle on a line with the subject and therefore is just a thing of perception at times, and what they perceive is danger. If I stand to one side, I can sense something a little different than a person directly in front of him, "Chief Chaplin explained when asked why other officers did not wait for the Taser to have an effect on Rosalia.

After the police shot him, video from the police corps camera shows that the man got up, responded, and spoke to officers.

"He admitted to retrieving the knife and lashing out at the officers with the knife. He apologizes and basically says, you know, it was his fault, "Chief Chaplin said.

Police Chief Chaplin said Rosalia was released from the hospital on Thursday and immediately taken to the Santa Rita prison. He was booked for assault with a deadly weapon against officers.

Previously, on March 20, Hayward police shot and killed a man. Hayward police have not released the circumstances surrounding the shooting. They said the man was wanted in a recent murder case.