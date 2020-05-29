Protesters gather in South End demanding justice for George Floyd

Protesters at Peters Park in Boston's South End joined others across the country in demanding justice after the death of George Floyd, the black man who died while in Minneapolis police custody after an officer knelt in his neck.

Derek Chauvin has been arrested and charged with murder. He and three other officers who were involved in Floyd's arrest were fired, and Hennepin County District Attorney Mike Freeman said Friday that the investigation of those three officers is ongoing.

Many of the Boston protesters knelt. Some had posters supporting the Black Lives Matter movement, saying "I can't breathe,quot; and denouncing police violence.

"We hope that people will protest peacefully, but honestly, it's a time like that and an event like that, I can't imagine why people wouldn't want to go outside and comment on it," said Governor Charlie. Baker said earlier Friday in his daily press conference.

The event was organized by Mass Action Against Police Brutality.

Here are photos and videos from the Boston demo:

An excited Hope Coleman, mother of Terrence Coleman, a 31-year-old black man with a mental health disability who was fatally shot by a Boston police officer in 2016, cried as he spoke to the Peters Park crowd.

