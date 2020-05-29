President Trump calls Minneapolis protesters "thugs,quot;; Fold down into "When the looting begins, the shooting begins,quot; Message – Up News Info

WASHINGTON (AP / Up News Info) – President Donald Trump threatened on Friday to take steps to bring the city of Minneapolis "under control," calling violent protesters outraged at the death of a black man in police custody "thugs,quot; and saying that "when the looting begins, they begin. the shots . "

Trump tweeted after protesters set fire to a Minneapolis police station, with three days of violence over the death of George Floyd, who asked for air when a white police officer knelt on his neck.

He said he spoke to the state's Democratic governor, Tim Walz, and "told him that the military is with him all the time." Any difficulty and we'll take over but when the looting starts, the shooting will start. Thank you!"

I can't go back and see this happen in a big American city, Minneapolis. A total lack of leadership. Either the very weak mayor of the radical left, Jacob Frey, act together and control the city, or I will send the National Guard and do the job well … – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 29, 2020

Trump did not clarify what he was referring to: Walz has already activated the National Guard, but the tweet attracted another Twitter warning for his rhetoric, and the social media giant said he had "violated Twitter's Rules on glorifying violence."

Slapping him, the White House republished Trump's "start shooting,quot; message on his official Twitter account on Friday morning.

"These thugs are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I will not let that happen. I just spoke to Governor Tim Walz and told him that the army is with him all the time. Any difficulties and we will take over but when the looting, the shooting will begin. Thanks! " https://t.co/GDwAydcAOw – The White House (@WhiteHouse) May 29, 2020

The move came a day after Trump signed an executive order challenging the site's liability protections.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey responded in the early hours of Friday during continuous riots and fires.

“Weakness is pointing a finger at someone else in a time of crisis. Donald J. Trump knows nothing about the Minneapolis force. We are strong as hell, and you'd better be sure we're going to get through this, "Frey replied.

Trump, who has often remained silent after police-related killings and has a long history of police advocacy, has expressed in an unusual way this time, saying Thursday that he felt "very, very bad,quot; about the Floyd's death and calling the video capture of his fight "a very shocking sight."

But his language became more aggressive as violence erupted in Minneapolis on Thursday night. "These thugs are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I won't let that happen," he wrote shortly before 1 a.m.

Although Twitter added the warning to Trump's tweet, the company did not remove it, saying it had determined that the message could be in the public interest, something it only does for tweets from elected officials and government officials. A user looking at Trump's timeline would have to click to view the original tweet.

Twitter explained that it took action "in the interest of preventing others from getting inspired to commit violent acts," but "kept the Tweet on Twitter because it is important that the public can still see the Tweet given its relevance to ongoing public affairs importance."

Earlier this week, the fact of Twitter reviewed two of Trump's tweets about the ballots sent by mail, provoking his anger.

"It appears they are carrying out revenge against the president," Republican Rep. Steve Scalise, head of the Republican House of Representatives No. 2, said Friday.

Once again prone to responding to the mantra of "blue life matters," Trump, his allies, and Republicans in elected office across the country have been questioning the conduct of the officer who restrained Floyd and calling for justice. But some activists doubt that Trump has suddenly evolved on the subject of police brutality and instead see the political calculations of the election year.

"This is the first race-tinged case I have heard him speak,quot; as president, said the Rev. Al Sharpton, a civil rights activist and Trump critic who has known the president for decades. "I think the difference is a November election."

Trump has been silent about a string of high-profile police-related murders, including that of Stephon Clark, a black man shot by Sacramento, California, police in 2018.

"This is something that is a local matter and it is something that we believe should be left up to local authorities," White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said at the time.

Trump has never addressed the 2014 death of Eric Garner, who was strangled by police trying to arrest him for selling loose cigarettes. The video of the encounter was viewed millions of times online, and Garner's last words, "I can't breathe," became a rallying cry for the Black Lives Matter movement. However, Trump has repeatedly invoked those words to mock his political rivals, even putting his hands around his neck for dramatic effect.

However, Trump has a long history of injecting himself into racially sensitive cases. In 1989, he pulled out full-page newspaper ads calling for the death penalty for the Central Park Five, five young men of color who were wrongfully convicted of a brutal assault on a runner. Trump never apologized, and told reporters last year: "There are people on both sides of it."

And he even seems to advocate for the harshest treatment of people in police custody, disparagingly speaking of the police practice of protecting the heads of handcuffed suspects while placing them on patrol.

But Trump's tone has changed in recent weeks as he has repeatedly expressed dismay at images of the murder of Ahmaud Arbery, the 25-year-old black man shot dead in Georgia in February while jogging.

Trump and his allies have been even clearer about the death of Floyd, who can be heard and seen on tape pleading that he couldn't breathe before he stopped talking and moved slowly.

Trump "was very upset when he saw that video," White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said Thursday. "He wants justice to be done."

Even conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh, who once called Black Lives Matter a "terror group," said Floyd's death was entirely "unwarranted,quot; and that he was "very angry."

The outpouring comes as the Trump campaign has tried to take advantage of Democrats' advantage over black voters. The campaign hopes to win enough black support to keep key states like Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin at stake or minimize enthusiasm for Democratic rival Joe Biden. There could be a small window after Biden told a prominent black radio host last week that the African-Americans who support Trump are "not black," a charade he later said he regretted.

Chris White, the former director of the Detroit Coalition Against Police Brutality, questioned the sincerity of the Republicans' response to the deaths of Arbery and Floyd at the time.

"Every time we hear politicians talk about dealing with police brutality in the middle of the election year, it is just meaningless rhetoric that has hollow promise," he said.

White House spokesman Judd Deere said Thursday: "This has nothing to do with politics and is just about making sure justice is done, and anyone who suggests otherwise is just looking to sew the divide and ignore the The President's unwavering support for the African American community. "

