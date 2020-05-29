President Donald Trump signs an executive order to censor social media

President Donald Trump has signed an executive order to restrict the freedoms of social media platforms across the country.

"A small handful of social media monopolies control a large portion of all public and private communications in the United States," he said from the Oval Office. "They have had uncontrolled power to censor, restrict, edit, shape, hide, alter, virtually any form of communication between private citizens and large public audiences."

Twitter says the tags applied to its posts were designed to combat misinformation and unverified claims, linked to a selected page with links and article summaries that describe how Trump's claims in mail ballots are unfounded.

Although Trump has signed the order, his order will likely be challenged in the Supreme Court. Many on social media feel that the move is an attempt to manipulate votes in November.

Twitter agrees with its decision to add the tags to the tweets.