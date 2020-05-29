President Donald Trump signs an executive order to censor social media

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Logo

President Donald Trump has signed an executive order to restrict the freedoms of social media platforms across the country.

"A small handful of social media monopolies control a large portion of all public and private communications in the United States," he said from the Oval Office. "They have had uncontrolled power to censor, restrict, edit, shape, hide, alter, virtually any form of communication between private citizens and large public audiences."

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here