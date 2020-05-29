Porsha Williams will melt your heart with this souvenir photo since she was two years old – Pilar Jhena is her twin

Porsha Williams shared a photo on her social media account since she was two years old and managed to melt the hearts of her fans. Check it out below: He also shared it on his daughter's PJ IG account.

‘Throw me back (2 years) with my grandmother Iona and grandpa Phillip❤️ I loved going to grandmothers because I could do whatever I wanted! Now Pj goes there and she gets away with it, but even more than me. My grandmother says that having @pilarjhena running is like when she was young. lol # Family1st, "Porsha captioned her photo.

Someone said, "When you think PJ looks like Dennis and Porsha taking the baby picture," and another commenter said, "Wow, Pilar really favors you!" This could be her. "

Another follower posted this: Gua Wow! PJ looks like you when you were little. She's going to be a bomb like her mom! "And someone else said that PJ is Porsha's twin:" Then maybe PJ looks like you! And your mom looks like grandma! Strong genes. "

Another follower said, ‘Are you posting this so we can say that PJ looks like you? Because if so, she definitely does !!! "and someone else posted:" OMG! … Pj looks exactly like you. "

Someone else said to Porsha, "Damn it, I thought PJ was her mini dad, but she looks exactly like you in this photo."

Another commenter asked: Esa Is that your mother's mom? I thought it might have been a photo of your mother when she was younger. Your grandmother and mother are alike. "

Speaking of PJ, Porsha always keeps her fans and followers updated on the latest PJ adventures.

Ad

You should head over to the child's GI account and see some new photos that show PJ baby looks better.



Post views:

0 0