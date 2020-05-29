Porsha Williams shows her gratitude to people who support her business amid pregnancy rumors

Porsha Williams wrote a thank you note to everyone who supports her business. Porsha's line of blades has been truly loved by fans who continue to send positive feedback; This makes the RHOA star more than proud.

Check out the message he shared on his social media account below.

& # 39; # STRONG HIT! Your boys' comments on my @pamperedbyporsha line are BEYOND incredible! I really feel as blessed that everyone is loving these sheets as much as I am. I created Pampered By Porsha because I always had trouble finding the quality of the leaves I wanted at an affordable price. Also, I could never find the colors I needed! Pampered By Porsha brings you the quality, price, and style you're looking for Head ⭐️ Head over to WWW.PAMPEREDBYPORSHA.COM to order a pair of your perfect sheets today! ⭐️ P.S. Remember we have FREE SHIPPING! "Porsha captioned her post.

Someone commented, "What is the number of threads? I can't seem to find any information on what material the sheets are."

One commenter wrote: ‘Okay, Porsha … You are not just one of my favorites. House Queens (and NeNe, of course) I respect you as the strong woman you have become. I'm going to ask for some of your sheets … I hope they are everything I've heard so much about. I will answer you about that. I wish you continued success and blessings! "

Another commenter said: ‘Do they fit and feel like jersey sheets? I want to test them, but I'm very picky about how my sheets feel against my body. "

Someone else also praised merchandising and said: ‘I love colors. I hope you add more to your collection. Wishing you much success, "and another follower posted:‘ @ porsha4real, I just ordered two sets of sheets. I'll let you know! Excited. & # 39;

Another follower said: Sí Yes! I agree. I ordered mine a few weeks ago and love them! I really haven't had time to post about them, but they are amazing and they are also on a new king size mattress … the best dream I have ever had !!! Will order more soon! @ porsha4real ".

Porsha managed to spark some pregnancy rumors with a video she recently shared.



