Police arrest man who allegedly attempted to set fire to hotel employee David Sarkisan – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

Police arrested the man who they say is responsible for an arson shot caught on camera.

David Sarkisan, 48, was booked into the Tarrant County Jail and prosecuted for a first-degree felony of arson attack that caused bodily injury. Additional charges are expected to be filed in the next few days, including aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon, theft of a motor vehicle and theft, according to police.

"This was a disturbing case of unacceptable violence and thanks to the cooperation and teamwork of the media and the public, Fort Worth is now safer today," said Fort Worth Fire Chief James Davis.

The attack occurred Sunday night at the Budget Host Inn at 3700 bock on Tanacross Drive.

Surveillance video showed a man, who police say is Sarkisan, pouring liquid onto the hotel employee's desk. Investigators said he demanded money and threatened to burn the employee alive if he did not comply. The employee appears to be asking for help when the suspect used a lighter to ignite the liquid and light a fire.

The employee sustained minor burns, but is expected to make a full recovery. The hotel office suffered extensive fire damage.

Firefighters quickly determined that the fire was related to the attempted robbery and contacted arson fire investigators from the Fort Worth Fire Department.

Investigators from the Fort Worth Fire Department's Arson and Bomb Unit collected evidence from the crime scene and reviewed video footage from surveillance cameras of various businesses in the area.

On May 26, 2020, the Fort Worth Fire Department released photos of that evidence to the public via video through various media outlets in an effort to seek public help to identify Sarkisan.

Late on the night of May 28, 2020, acting on the basis of information received as a direct result of media distribution, Fort Worth Fire Department arson investigators issued search warrants for Sarkisan at various places.

His bond was set at $ 100,500.