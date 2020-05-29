Poland Receives First Updated Leopard 2PL Main Battle Tanks – Upnews Info

On Thursday Polska Grupa Zbrojeniowa announced that the construction process of the first two upgraded Leopard 2PL battle tanks for the Polish army has been completed.

"Work to collect the next three tanks will be completed this week," says the press release. "The formal completion of vehicle production is an important stage in the program, which enables the delivery of subsequent batches of modernized Leopards 2PLs to begin."

Over the past two weeks, very intense work has been done to complete testing of the Leopard 2PL tanks and begin passing vehicles to the Army.

This week, the first batch of Leopards 2PL has been picked up by the User at Zakłady Mechaniczne "Bumar-Łabędy,quot; S.A. in Gliwice. The tanks will be delivered to the 10th Armored Cavalry Brigade stationed in Świętoszów.

The Leopard 2PL program aims to significantly improve the combat capabilities of Leopard 2A4 tanks used in the Polish Armed Forces, including in terms of firepower, ballistic protection and situational awareness, as well as the comfort of crew work with broad participation of the national defense industry. .

According to Defense24.com, the core of the modernization program is a commitment to the following three factors: cost; vehicle weight; improved capabilities, within the area determined by the factors mentioned above.

In cooperation with Poland's Polska Grupa Zbrojeniowa (PGZ) and ZM Bumar-Łabędy S.A., Rheinmetall serves as a strategic partner, providing crucial key capabilities, including electronics and weapon technology.

The contractor promised to produce the full technical capacity and modernize all tanks by July 31, 2023. During the course of modernization, the 142 Leopard 2 A4 main battle tanks purchased in 2002 by the Polish Army from surplus stocks of the Bundeswehr will be updated to standard Leopard 2 PL, which corresponds to the German Leopard 2 A5 and A6.