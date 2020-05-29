Pleasant Hill teenager Ryan Joseph completes incredible recovery from hospital bed to graduate from high school – Up News Info San Francisco

PLEASANT HILL (KPIX 5) – There are few words to describe the courage that Ryan Joseph, a senior at College High School, has shown over the past two years.

He went from being a promising prep fighter to fighting for his life after suffering a crippling back injury and inspiring his classmates to graduate with him on Friday.

Two years ago, during a wrestling match, Joseph suffered an injury that left him paralyzed.

Earlier this year, before the COVID-19 pandemic prematurely ended the wrestling season, Joseph returned to the same event where it all happened with a special message.

"I just can't thank everyone here enough for all the help they've given me and my family," he told the crowd that night.

Joseph was paralyzed from the neck down during a school wrestling meeting, where he sustained a spinal cord injury. The doctors did not expect him to walk again, but now he is on his feet proving that anything is possible.

He spent two years in a rehabilitation center in Colorado without complaining about his mouth.

"Being discouraged does nothing," he told KPIX 5 in January.

Joseph was happy to be back home and at College High for his senior year. Unfortunately, it's not ending how he could have imagined it. The school has been closed since March, students are forced to learn remotely, isolated from each other due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Friday ceremonies will be adjusted to meet local standards for social distancing and refuge. There will be no crowd on the soccer field, nor final hugs with classmates.

But one thing is guaranteed, Joseph will appear at the modified ceremony on Friday morning with a smile on his face.

He told KPIX 5 in January that his plan was to go to Diablo Valley College for the next stage of his education.