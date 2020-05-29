(Photo) Photo of former officer Derek Chauvin, charged with the death of George Floyd, released

Former officer Derek Chauvin has been arrested, as we previously reported, and his police photo has been released. Chauvin has been charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

On Friday, Hennepin County District Attorney Mike Freeman officially announced the charges.

"He is an officer, Derek Chauvin, is what I was told was the officer who was arrested today," said John Harrington, Commissioner of the Minneapolis Department of Public Safety. "We will have more information on the details of this."

This was a different song from Thursday. When asked about the upcoming charges, attorney Mike Freeman admitted that the video was "horrible," but also stated "other evidence,quot; that he did not support a criminal charge and would not expedite the investigation.

Chauvin's arrest comes after nights of protests in Minneapolis. While some were peaceful, others included the looting and burning of 3 police precincts. At the moment, it is unclear whether the other officers will be charged for the death of George Floyd.

As previously reported, George Floyd died, during an arrest, on Monday. A 17-year-old boy filmed the arrest and posted the video, in which it went viral.

