Phil Robertson of the Duck dynasty has just discovered he has a daughter

Robertson's men had plenty of history to share this week.
As fans of Ducky dynasty well patriarch Phil Robertson and his wife of many years, Kay Robertson, are the parents of four adult children: Jep Robertson42 Willie Robertson48 Jase Robertson, 50 and Alan Robertson55.
However, as the brothers revealed in the last episode of their podcast, Shameless with Phil Robertsonunknowingly they had a sister Phyliss, All these years.
As Alan initially explained, he and Jase received similar letters from it, but Alan initially thought it was like many of the letters they receive from people who are allegedly relatives asking for money or an autographed photo. However, they realized that this one was different.
"So basically it was from a woman who said that through a DNA search, she believes that dad could be her dad," Alan explained. While they were skeptical at first because the woman's birthday was after Phil became a Christian, they later decided it was something they had to figure out, but they didn't want to upset their parents if it wasn't true.
After trying to figure out how one of them could do a DNA test to confirm, her cousin contacted her and assured Alan that the woman was "not ready for anything."
"I started thinking about it, I thought there is a 45-year-old woman who doesn't know who her father is and who is watching," said Alan. "And I thought, even if it's not dad, she needs to know that it's not dad."
Finally, Alan told his famous parents about the letter. "Of course, Dad didn't remember anything, there were no details about it … Mom remembered much more than you," Alan said, noting that Phil had been "drunk the whole time and not on the right head."
After Phil did a DNA test, it was determined to be 99.9 percent coincident.
"It is a great explanation of redemption, reconciliation, love," said Phil. "It turns out, 45 years old, you have a daughter you don't know, and she has a father she doesn't know. 45 years old, that doesn't seem like a long time, but you say, that's a time. So finally, after all those years, we come together. "
As for Phil's wife and mother, despite the circumstances, "Miss Kay was absolutely amazing throughout the entire process," Jase said.
