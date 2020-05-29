Phil Robertson of the Duck dynasty has just discovered he has a daughter

Robertson's men had plenty of history to share this week.

As fans of Ducky dynasty well patriarch Phil Robertson and his wife of many years, Kay Robertson, are the parents of four adult children: Jep Robertson42 Willie Robertson48 Jase Robertson, 50 and Alan Robertson55.

However, as the brothers revealed in the last episode of their podcast, Shameless with Phil Robertsonunknowingly they had a sister Phyliss, All these years.

As Alan initially explained, he and Jase received similar letters from it, but Alan initially thought it was like many of the letters they receive from people who are allegedly relatives asking for money or an autographed photo. However, they realized that this one was different.

"So basically it was from a woman who said that through a DNA search, she believes that dad could be her dad," Alan explained. While they were skeptical at first because the woman's birthday was after Phil became a Christian, they later decided it was something they had to figure out, but they didn't want to upset their parents if it wasn't true.