Phaedra Parks talks about "Black Lives Matter,quot; – Watch the video she shared

Phaedra Parks is one of the many celebrities who have been rocked by George Floyd cases these days. He decided to tackle the Black Lives Matter topic and shared the video below on his social media account.

‘#Blacklivesmatter We wouldn't have to have black lives matter if it hadn't been over 300 years of being shown. #Black lives don't matter. Whoever sits quietly during the moments of #injustice is no better than the oppressors ✊🏽 💪🏾✊🏽 🎤: @pastorjnelson #GeorgeFloyd #ChristianCooper #AhmaudArbery #BreonnaTaylor, "Phaedra captioned his post.

Someone said: & # 39; Hello Phraedraparks … Please, my heart like yours and all our brothers and sisters is bleeding … Please use your position with the rest of your housewife colleagues to represent us. .. We need hope, guidance and structure. We need black celebrities to step forward … please.

Another follower posted this message: "It's not that we care, it's that we care too much, so they like to cut us off so that we never walk fully." # if we don't care Why are they so insecure about our gifts? "

Another commenter said that ‘The satanic elite wants us all to divide and to start a racial war … yes, racism exists, but now is the time to ask why the media is so focused on it. Trust and believe that it is not about ending racism but about distracting the public from what they have planned for everyone. "

Another commenter said: ‘Powerful! Powerful! Powerful! We must defend something or remain in love with anything! Brothers and sisters, let's unite! "

One commenter said: ‘We need God more than ever in these turbulent days! That is far away, I can't see the news. When I see things like that, I wonder if I won't bring more children to this messy world. "

Ad

Phaedra also addressed racism a few days ago.



Post views:

0 0