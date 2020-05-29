Pentagon approves $ 800 million sale of Patriot missiles to Kuwait – Upnews Info

The U.S. State Department has approved the possible sale of Patriot missiles to Kuwait at an estimated cost of $ 800 million, a Defense Security Cooperation Agency said Thursday.

The prime contractor for the sale of up to 84 Patriot Advanced Capability (PAC-3) missile segment enhancements (MSE) and related equipment is Lockheed Martin Corporation, the Pentagon agency said in a statement.

The Government of Kuwait has requested to purchase 84 PEC-3 MIPEs with boats; 2 Patriot MSE 2-Pack test missiles per emission unit; 35 remanufactured (upgrades): Patriot Mod Kit, A902 + Series to A903 Series Missile Launchers; 26 PAC-3 Round Missile Trainer (MRT); and 26 Empty Round Trainer (ERT).

The Patriot PAC-3 MSEs will complement and enhance Kuwait's ability to address current and future threats and provide increased security for its critical oil and natural gas infrastructure. Kuwait will use the enhanced capacity to strengthen its national air defense by better addressing current and future air threats. The acquisition of these missiles will allow integration with US forces for training exercises, contributing to regional security and interoperability. Kuwait will have no difficulty absorbing this equipment and services into its armed forces.

PAC-3 is a ground-to-air missile defense system, providing highly reactive impact capability to kill both in range and at altitude while operating in all environments.

PAC-3 protects ground forces and critical assets at all levels, from advanced aircraft to cruise missiles and tactical-ballistic missiles.