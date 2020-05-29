Parents reflect on their daughter's prison contact – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTMLdc8699a46f3e8d181df10c37f2604c3e13%

%MINIFYHTMLdc8699a46f3e8d181df10c37f2604c3e14% %MINIFYHTMLdc8699a46f3e8d181df10c37f2604c3e14%

Dear Amy: My husband and I have raised our granddaughter, "Allie,quot;, since she was 3 years old. We adopted it a few years ago. He is now 13 years old. Her birth mother (our daughter) got into drugs, alcohol, and stole to keep her habit. He has robbed and betrayed us and other family members, has been in jail many times, and is currently in prison a second time. When she is incarcerated, she always writes us letters telling us how badly she was wrong, how terrible her life is and asking for forgiveness, but the main point is to ask us to send her money and articles to facilitate her time.

Each time it is released, it quickly returns to its old cycle. This has been going on for 20 years.

Her last letter also contained a letter to Allie, asking her to write and send photos.

I didn't show Allie this, but now I wonder if I should. I've tried to spare him the sordid details and tell him that his mother has mental problems.

Allie is well adjusted, has friends, and does well in school.

Occasionally she gets very tearful and sad because she doesn't have a "normal,quot; mother (her father has never been in the photo).

I thought we would let him decide what kind of relationship he wants with his parents when he is old enough. But how do I know when he's old enough? We have told her mother that she cannot visit Allie until she is clean and sober for at least six months.

– wondering Gramma

Dear I ask: I think it's time to level with "Allie,quot;. Keeping all of this a secret could create more problems than it would solve. However, I think it is vital that you also find a qualified counselor who can meet with all of you to guide family conversations and who also serves as a neutral part of support for Allie to communicate as she tries to navigate this challenging family issue.

You should be honest with Allie about the depth of her mother's problems. Do not paint her as a bad person, but as someone who has an addiction disorder and makes terrible and destructive decisions, over and over again.

Give Allie her mother's letter. Tell him you will help if he wants to contact his mother. I think it's also important that you continue reading and checking the letters sent to Allie to make sure they don't tamper with her or ask her to send money to her mother in jail.

%MINIFYHTMLdc8699a46f3e8d181df10c37f2604c3e15%

Allie's attitude towards this will change as she grows older. You want to be the stable and unflappable people in your corner, always available, honest and protective.

Dear Amy: We are three sisters I am the eldest, my sister "C,quot; is one year younger and our third sister, "A,quot;, is 10 years younger than us.

"C,quot; and "A,quot; are both artists.

A, currently lives abroad. He recently sent me a small art gift from an art supply store.

There was no special occasion; We had been enjoying our email communications, and perhaps she sent it to help me overcome the isolation of the pandemic.

I mentioned the gift to my middle sister, C, who later said that A had sent the same to her, but without the paint and roller.

I said, "Probably A didn't send you the paint and roller because he thought you already had something."

I thought since they are both artists this explanation made sense.

C was offended and felt belittled. Now I'm sorry I mentioned it.

What is the best way to handle this?

– M

Dear M: This matter is almost delightfully trivial. During these dark days … well what can I say? It is a relief to see that the sisters continue to do what the sisters do.

And as one of the three sisters, I get it.

Please, you haven't done anything wrong. Let these two artists paint themselves out of this corner.

Dear Amy: In response to "Tired Ears,quot;, I had a similar situation with my niece. She called and spoke nonstop. Above all, she wanted to rant about her mother (my sister), and how her mother always hated her, etc. So it's not true!

I finally had it. I said, "Don't talk about my sister anymore."

I was surprised, but it worked.

We have been in a loving relationship ever since.

– It worked for me

Dear worked: Limits: they work!

(You can email Amy Dickinson at [email protected] or send a letter to Ask Amy, P.O. Box 194, Freeville, NY 13068. You can also follow her on Twitter @askingamy or Facebook.)