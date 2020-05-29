Pandemic is causing exponential increase in online exploitation of children, experts say

At first glance, Shelley Allwang's cubicle looks just like any other office space.

But next to a bulletin board full of tchotchkes and a photo of his dog, there is a story that reminds Allwang of the importance of his work, now more than ever.

"The Boy and The Starfish,quot; is about a boy who throws stranded starfish back into the ocean, saving only one at a time.

Allwang does not work with starfish. But as a program manager at the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC), his day job involves helping children who are abused online.

The story is a reminder to Allwang of perseverance in the face of difficult difficulties; there will always be more starfish to collect, as there will always be more children needing help. The story has taken on additional meaning in recent weeks as Allwang has noted that the number of reports of abused children online has increased fourfold.

In April 2019, NCMEC received approximately 1 million reports. Last month, more than 4.1 million were recorded through its CyberTipline, according to data provided to CNN.

"The volume is overwhelming and can be very daunting. It can feel like constant pressure and it will never end," Allwang told CNN in a phone interview. "But every time we send a report, every time there is a rescued child, we are making a difference for that child."

Center officials attribute the exponential increase in reports, which was also seen in March, to a confluence of circumstances caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

"The pandemic is having an effect," John Shehan, vice president of NCMEC's ​​Division of Exploited Children, told CNN. "There are some very bad actors who take advantage of this opportunity for more children at home and online with parents who have to juggle home schooling and work."

An increasingly tech-savvy population of minors, combined with millions of students involved in remote learning and more adults spending time online than ever, has created more opportunities for children to be exploited, Shehan said.

He said being locked up during orders to stay home has also added to the increase in reports.

"Kids can't go out and play with friends. They are online more and more."

The horrors children face online

The Deep Web, as its name implies, is the free part of the Internet that has seen the most bad actor activity since the pandemic occurred. That's where people "take advantage of this opportunity," Shehan said.

Tor is perhaps the darkest corner of the Dark Web where a collection of secret websites require special software to access them. Tor says it is a way to "use the Internet with as much privacy as possible, and the idea was to route traffic across multiple servers and encrypt it every step of the way," according to its website.

"They are talking about these orders to stay home and their desire to take this opportunity to entice children to produce sexually explicit content," said Shehan.

This type of content has been extended to the conventional web. NCMEC works with more than 1,400 companies to help them report child pornography cases to NCMEC's ​​CyberTipline.

Facebook, Snapchat and Imgur were among the 15 companies with the most reports of online child abuse submitted to NCMEC in 2019, according to data from the NCMEC website.

Facebook had 15,884,511 reports, Snapchat had 82,030, and Imgur had 73,929, according to data publicly available on the NCMEC website.

The companies told CNN that they all employ technology to help identify abusive content and bad actors on their platforms.

"The size and experience of our team, coupled with our sophisticated technology, have made us industry leaders in detecting, deleting and reporting these images, and preventing people from sharing them," said a Facebook spokesperson at an email communication to CNN.

Imgur, which says it reaches more than 300 million people per month, has not seen an increase in child sexual abuse material in 2020, Sarah Schaaf, co-founder of Imgur and vice president of the community, told CNN by email.

All content uploaded to Imgur is run through databases maintained by Thorn, a non-profit organization that uses technology to find child sexual abusers.

"Imgur has a zero tolerance policy for illegal content and activity on our platform, and our reports represent our diligent and proactive approach to identify, eradicate and prevent child sexual abuse material," said Schaaf. "Any Imgur load matching a known hash is immediately removed from our servers and reported to NCMEC for further investigation."

Snapchat also uses tools to allow people to report abusive content that violates its terms of service, a company spokesperson said in an email to CNN.

All reports of child exploitation are reviewed by its Trust and Safety team, and evidence of this activity results in account termination and reporting to NCMEC, the company said.

New users must provide their date of birth when they register, and if the account owner is under the age of 13, the company will terminate the user's account immediately, Snapchat said.

NCMEC itself uses software like Palantir to help obtain hidden data in content and to determine whether it is a new video or image, Allwang said. Palantir engineer Angela Muller has worked closely with NCMEC to develop this software for the past decade. One of the unique things about the software is its ability to track child abuse videos and extract images that can identify children and perpetrators, he said.

"That allows NCMEC analysts to do things that people are great at," Muller said in a phone interview.

One of the other reasons for the surge in reporting last month to the cyber line was a handful of child abuse videos that went viral, Shehan said.

Dozens of people reportedly shared these child abuse videos and photos in hopes of bringing the author to justice. The reality is that shared sharing adds to abuse and is a federal crime.

"There are people who share this material out of outrage," Shehan said. "What they don't realize is that they are breaking the law. They are spreading illegal material."

How parents can protect children

Experts say there are two important things parents can do to protect their children from the dangers of online connection: pay attention to their internet habits and teach them how to carefully surf the web.

"As parents, we have to be constantly vigilant," said Bruce Friend, director of operations for the Aurora Institute, formerly known as the International Association for K-12 Online Learning.

"If you notice any warning signs, where they spend more time online or on their phone, especially at night, there are incoming calls that seem out of the ordinary, look at the history and see what's going on."

Parents should keep their children's computer or tablet in a common area when they do their work online, and for older students, keep a close eye on family credit cards for any unusual charges, according to Friend.

Now that many students are distance learning from home, Friend said it is also important that educators help protect children from online abuse.

Teachers should keep the scope of assignments limited and ensure that the website they are ordering students to visit is reliable.

"Even the most benign words, if you include them in Google, could produce quite interesting search results," Friend said.

At Horry County Schools in South Carolina, students must take a digital citizenship course that covers online safety, said Meaghan Quillen, who runs the district's virtual school program. Parents also have optional access to this course.

"We encourage parents of youth to have full access to the student's online credentials," Quillen told CNN by phone. "We tell students to never share images of themselves or a classmate with anyone online."

Quillen encourages parents and educators to use the kid-friendly search engine Kiddle.co, while providing educators with a list of safe and verified websites that students can use for homework.

The psychological impact

Despite all the precautions and advice that families can take, children will continue to fall prey to nefarious online actors.

One of the most important things parents can do if their child has been abused online aside from contacting the police ⁠ is to seek medical attention, said Dr. Jordan Greenbaum, medical director of the International Center for Missing Persons and Children exploited.

The psychological effects on online abuse can last a lifetime.

"People tend to minimize the mental health repercussions of sexual abuse, especially online abuse," Greenbaum told CNN in a phone interview.

"Research is showing, and so far there is little research, that the online component of sexual abuse can be particularly distressing … It really comes at a cost, and parents and the public may not recognize that in younger children." .

Anyone concerned about the possibility of abuse or neglect can contact the National Child Abuse Hotline: 1-800-422-4453 or visit childhelphotline.org. Crisis counselors answer calls 24 hours a day, 7 days a week and provide crisis intervention, information and referrals. Any online child abuse should be reported to CyberTipline.