Pamela Anderson in & # 39; marriage & # 39; 12 days with Jon Peters: no heart broke

Addressing the confusing reports of her brief union with the film producer, the former & # 39; Baywatch & # 39; actress She admits that the drama has not deterred her from expecting to marry once again.

Pamela AndersonThe brief & # 39; marriage & # 39; 2020 with movie boss Jon Peters never happened, according to the "Baywatch" star.

The actress recently said "Watch what happens live"host Andy Cohen She didn't know what she was talking about when he mentioned the strange union, which reportedly lasted only 12 days, but fans of the show simply thought that he didn't want to talk about it.

Now she is clarifying her comments on a New York Times profile, saying, "I wasn't married … I think I'm an easy target. And I think people live in fear. I don't know what all that was." over, but I think fear really played a lot in that. "

There were reports suggesting that Anderson, 52, and Peters, 74, were never legally married, and now Pamela adds: "It was just a little moment, a moment that came and went, but there was no wedding, there was no marriage. There was nothing. It's like it never happened. That sounds strange. "

Then she revealed that she met Peters after a trip to India, explaining: "I went to this panchakarma cleanse, and I was away for three weeks in this Ayurvedic center, meditating, very clear. I came back and … In 24 hours I saw Jon. It was like this little whirlwind thing, and it ended very quickly, and it was nothing. Nothing physical. It's just a friendship … "

"There were no broken hearts. I don't know what his intentions were. And it's almost as if he doesn't even want to think about it too much because it would probably be too painful."

Anderson admits he is no longer in contact with Peters, but hopes he is doing well in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. "I want to make sure he is healthy," she said, confessing that the drama has not delayed her to remarry.

"Just one more time, please, God. Just one more time," says Anderson.

To add to the confusion about his "marriage" to Peters, the film producer proposed to his girlfriend, Julia Bernheim, just three weeks after his separation from Pamela.

Jon also made headlines after the drama when he revealed during an interview with the New York Post that he had paid off the actress' debts during their 12-day marriage. "I left everything for Pam. I had almost $ 200,000 in bills and there was no way to pay it, so I paid it and this is the thanks I receive," he said.

But Jon insisted that he never spoke to the newspaper and told Ladysmith Chemainus Chronicle: "I have not spoken to the press, anyone. I have loved this girl (Anderson) since she was 20 years old. I still love her. We are friends. Always We'll be friends. I helped her the way she needed to, but it's between her and me. I think it's great, and that's all I have to say. "

Pamela also spoke to the outlet, which is based in her Canadian hometown of Ladysmith, and said, "I don't need anyone to pay my bills. I own a $ 10 million home in the Malibu neighborhood that has been rented for nearly two years. years now and for the next three to five years for $ 40,000 a month. That more than covers all my bills and expenses. "