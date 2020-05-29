Pacifica to reopen beach parking lots as San Mateo County eases restrictions – Up News Info San Francisco

PACIFICA (Up News Info SF) – Pacifica Police Department officials announced Thursday night that the city would reopen beach parking on Saturday morning after San Mateo County health officials issued a new order for less restrictive shelter from coronavirus.

Beach parking lots in Pacifica have been closed since March 31 when the San Mateo County Health Officer issued orders requiring people to seek outdoor recreation a limited distance from their residence, leading to the closure of beach parking lots.

"In anticipation of a new Health Order for the San Mateo County Health Officer to be issued on May 29, 2020 that will loosen beach-related bans, the City of Pacifica will reopen beach parking on Saturday by the morning, May 30, 2020. " the press release read.

There was no specific information about the updated shelter order for the San Mateo County Health Department website until Thursday night.

Police advised people visiting Pacifica's beaches and trails to remain aware of the current coronavirus threat by wearing face covers when appropriate, practicing six-foot physical distance, and refraining from sharing recreational equipment.

The announcement said that parking on the beach in Half Moon Bay and elsewhere along the San Mateo County coastline would likely reopen as well, but visitors were advised to check with those agencies for details.