PAC-12, Power Five Sends Letter to Congress Calling for Legislation to Allow Payment of Student Athletes – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – Power Five conference commissioners are asking Congress to move forward with federal compensation legislation for college athletes.

Commissioners from the Atlantic Coast Conference, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12 and Southeastern Conference sent a letter dated May 23 to congressional leaders. The Associated Press obtained a copy of the letter on Friday. Stadium, the online sports network, first reported in the letter.

The letter was signed by John Swofford of ACC, Bob Bowlsby of Big 12, Kevin Warren of Big Ten, Larry Scott of Pac-12 and Greg Sankey of SEC.

They encouraged federal lawmakers not to wait for the NCAA process to unfold before passing a national law that sets parameters for college athletes to be compensated for the use of their names, images, and likenesses.

"I don't think it's indicative of anything other than our belief that the five of us bring substantial equity to college athletics and that our brands are strong," Bowlsby said Friday in a conference call with reporters.

Last month, the NCAA Board of Governors signed recommendations that would allow college athletes to earn money for personal sponsorships, appearances and sponsorship deals that are currently against the rules. The board acted after California passed a law that clears the way for athlete compensation that goes into effect in 2023; Other states are moving to have the laws take effect before that, including Florida.

The NCAA expects to have legislative proposals drawn up for November and ready to be voted on in January. Even with that, NCAA leaders have recognized the need for help from Congress and a national standard that prevents a wave of statewide NIL laws that are in the works.

Some lawmakers are skeptical of the NCAA's desire to place what it calls protective barriers in a compensation model.

College sports leaders have been working for months to get their message across to lawmakers about what they think are the best solutions for athlete compensation, a thorny issue for the NCAA and its model of amateurism.

Power Five commissioners said the letter was to ensure lawmakers "hear directly from us, as any NIL change will have the greatest impact on the conferences (autonomy five) and our member institutions."

The letter emphasized guiding principles that echo what has come from the NCAA and other college sports leaders for months, including a ban on anything that resembles paying to play.

“First, those who participate in college athletics are students, not employees. A critical aspect of the university model has been and continues to be that student athletes are not paid to play sports, "the commissioners wrote.

Commissioners said payments should come from third parties, not universities, and promoters should stay out of the recruiting process, two points that the NCAA recommendations also highlighted.

"We intend to work with the NCAA to help shape those rules, but the Congress process must move forward in the meantime," they wrote. "In the absence of federal NIL legislation, we expect most, if not all, states to pass their own disparate NIL laws in early 2021, which will go into effect in the summer of 2021 if not sooner. So time is of the essence. ”

© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.