Oscars Academy Board of Governors Ongoing Voting – Nominees List – Up News Info

The list of candidates for the election of the Board of Governors of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences 2020 is now available, with the winner in each branch chosen directly from these entries instead of reducing it to four finalists in each, as has been previously done.

Also new this year on the simplified calendar, as Up News Info reported exclusively on May 16. The winners of the 17 open spots on the 54-member board will be chosen by preferential voting, as will the Best Picture race at the Oscars. Voting begins on Monday and ballots must be returned on June 5.

The actor branch is the largest in the Academy and has also attracted the largest field of contenders for the top position. Current Governor Whoopi Goldberg is running for reelection against former Governor Ed Begley Jr. who is vying to return to the board. Other notable on the list include Oscar winner Richard Dreyfuss; Rita Wilson, now recovered from her initial bout with COVID-19; and brothers Stacy Keach and James Keach facing each other.

Among the directors seeking the position currently held by Kimberley Peirce, who is again running for a new term, are Ava DuVernay, Jason Reitman and Reginald Hudlin, the latter a former Oscar producer and a general board member who is looking to win. a seat in this branch now. Furthermore, Brett Ratner is none other than who was notoriously eliminated as a producer for the 84th Academy Awards after certain derogatory comments, including a derogatory word for gays that he made to appear on the tape in 2011, shortly after being selected for the job.

In the Executives branch, the co-chairs of Sony Pictures Classics, Michael Barker and Tom Bernard, face each other, as well as the headline David Linde, among others. In the Producers branch, Jason Blum tries the board again, along with Best Picture winners Irwin Winkler and Michael Phillips. This year's Oscar producer Lynette Howell Taylor and this year's Governors Awards producer Jennifer Fox are also aiming to join the board. Among others, Michael Shamberg competes, who has made no secret of his opposition to the Academy leadership, including a recent guest column for Up News Info.

Here is the complete list of nominees by branch (* = holder):

Actors

Michael Lee Aday

Ed Begley, Jr

Robert Carradine

Nicolas Coster

Colman Sunday

Richard Dreyfuss

Spencer garrett

Bruce Glover

Whoopi Goldberg *

James Keach

Stacy Keach

Peter Kwong

Jodi Long

Tim Matheson

Joe Pantoliano

Lou Diamond Phillips

Andrea Riseborough

Andrew Stevens

Rita Wilson

Cinematographers

Kerry Barden

Richard Hicks

Margery Simkin

Debra Zane

Andrzej Bartkowiak

Richard P Crude

Svetlana Cvetko

Steven fierberg

Michael Goi

Janusz Kaminski

Newton Thomas Sigel

Eric Steelberg

Kees Van Oostrum

Amelia Vincent

Roy Wagner

Mandy Walker *

Costume designers

Molly Maginnis

Judianna Makovsky

Isis Mussenden *

Rita Ryack

Directors

Niki Caro

Scott Cooper

Ava DuVernay

Reginald Hudlin

Kasi Lemmons

Michael Mann

Philippe Mora

Kimberly Peirce *

Brett Ratner

Peyton reed

Jason Reitman

Frances-Anne Solomon

Lewis Teague

Documentary film

Kate amend *

Geralyn Dreyfous

Karen Goodman

Lauren Greenfield

Tom neff

Executives

Pam Abdy

Victoria Alonso

Michael W Barker

Thomas bernard

Mark C Canton

Erica Huggins

David Linde *

Mike Medavoy

James W Morris

Gianni Nunnari

Stephen Strick

Patrick Wachsberger

Film editors

Mark Helfrich

Michael Jablow

Nancy Richardson

Stephen Rivkin

David Rosenbloom

Paul Seydor

Terilyn To Shropshire

Make-up artists and stylists

Linda's flowers

Marketing and public relations

Stephen D Bruno

Kevin Goetz

Barry Dale Johnson

Michael Kaplan

Christina Kounelias *

Robert A Levine

Michele Robertson

Music

Charles Bernstein *

Paul Chihara

George S Clinton

John C Debney

Sharon Farber

William Goldstein

Jan A P Kaczmarek

Emilio Kauderer

Carole Bayer Sager

Producers

Khadija Alami

Jason Blum

Lawrence David Foldes

Jennifer Fox

Lynette Howell Taylor

Steven-Charles Jaffe

Robert Lantos

Lori McCreary

Chris Moore

Michael Peyser

Michael S Phillips

Peter Samuelson

Michael Shamberg

Jeffrey Sharp

Richard W Stevenson

Irwin Winkler

Production design

Marcia Hinds

Geoffrey A Kirkland

John A Kuri

Carolyn A Loucks

John Muto

Rusty smith

Melissa stewart

Wynn P Thomas *

Thomas A Walsh

Animated short films and feature films

Jon Bloom

Edwin Catmull

Ron Diamond

Chris Donahue

Raul garcia

Matthew Gross

Tom Sito *

Erik smitt

Chris Tashima

Sound

Bobbi Banks

Teri E Dorman *

Nicholas Eliopoulos

Scott Gershin

Mark Mangini

F Hudson Miller

Victoria Rose Sampson

Mark P Stoeckinger

Bruce Tanis

Randy thom

Visual effects

Robert Blalack

Rob Bredow

Brooke Breton

Richard Edlund *

Jonathan Erland

Jeffrey M Kleiser

Jeffrey A Okun

Helena Packer

Joshua Pines

Theresa Ellis Rygiel

Rick Sayre

Writers

Carl A Gottlieb

Larry Karaszewski *

Gregory Nava

John Ridley

Howard A Rodman