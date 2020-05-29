Oscars Academy Board of Governors Ongoing Voting – Nominees List – Up News Info

The list of candidates for the election of the Board of Governors of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences 2020 is now available, with the winner in each branch chosen directly from these entries instead of reducing it to four finalists in each, as has been previously done.
Also new this year on the simplified calendar, as Up News Info reported exclusively on May 16. The winners of the 17 open spots on the 54-member board will be chosen by preferential voting, as will the Best Picture race at the Oscars. Voting begins on Monday and ballots must be returned on June 5.
The actor branch is the largest in the Academy and has also attracted the largest field of contenders for the top position. Current Governor Whoopi Goldberg is running for reelection against former Governor Ed Begley Jr. who is vying to return to the board. Other notable on the list include Oscar winner Richard Dreyfuss; Rita Wilson, now recovered from her initial bout with COVID-19; and brothers Stacy Keach and James Keach facing each other.
Related story
A bond issue opens the curtain at the Hollywood Film Academy
Among the directors seeking the position currently held by Kimberley Peirce, who is again running for a new term, are Ava DuVernay, Jason Reitman and Reginald Hudlin, the latter a former Oscar producer and a general board member who is looking to win. a seat in this branch now. Furthermore, Brett Ratner is none other than who was notoriously eliminated as a producer for the 84th Academy Awards after certain derogatory comments, including a derogatory word for gays that he made to appear on the tape in 2011, shortly after being selected for the job.
In the Executives branch, the co-chairs of Sony Pictures Classics, Michael Barker and Tom Bernard, face each other, as well as the headline David Linde, among others. In the Producers branch, Jason Blum tries the board again, along with Best Picture winners Irwin Winkler and Michael Phillips. This year's Oscar producer Lynette Howell Taylor and this year's Governors Awards producer Jennifer Fox are also aiming to join the board. Among others, Michael Shamberg competes, who has made no secret of his opposition to the Academy leadership, including a recent guest column for Up News Info.
Here is the complete list of nominees by branch (* = holder):
Actors
Michael Lee Aday
Ed Begley, Jr
Robert Carradine
Nicolas Coster
Colman Sunday
Richard Dreyfuss
Spencer garrett
Bruce Glover
Whoopi Goldberg *
James Keach
Stacy Keach
Peter Kwong
Jodi Long
Tim Matheson
Joe Pantoliano
Lou Diamond Phillips
Andrea Riseborough
Andrew Stevens
Rita Wilson
Cinematographers
Kerry Barden
Richard Hicks
Margery Simkin
Debra Zane
Andrzej Bartkowiak
Richard P Crude
Svetlana Cvetko
Steven fierberg
Michael Goi
Janusz Kaminski
Newton Thomas Sigel
Eric Steelberg
Kees Van Oostrum
Amelia Vincent
Roy Wagner
Mandy Walker *
Costume designers
Molly Maginnis
Judianna Makovsky
Isis Mussenden *
Rita Ryack
Directors
Niki Caro
Scott Cooper
Ava DuVernay
Reginald Hudlin
Kasi Lemmons
Michael Mann
Philippe Mora
Kimberly Peirce *
Brett Ratner
Peyton reed
Jason Reitman
Frances-Anne Solomon
Lewis Teague
Documentary film
Kate amend *
Geralyn Dreyfous
Karen Goodman
Lauren Greenfield
Tom neff
Executives
Pam Abdy
Victoria Alonso
Michael W Barker
Thomas bernard
Mark C Canton
Erica Huggins
David Linde *
Mike Medavoy
James W Morris
Gianni Nunnari
Stephen Strick
Patrick Wachsberger
Film editors
Mark Helfrich
Michael Jablow
Nancy Richardson
Stephen Rivkin
David Rosenbloom
Paul Seydor
Terilyn To Shropshire
Make-up artists and stylists
Linda's flowers
Marketing and public relations
Stephen D Bruno
Kevin Goetz
Barry Dale Johnson
Michael Kaplan
Christina Kounelias *
Robert A Levine
Michele Robertson
Music
Charles Bernstein *
Paul Chihara
George S Clinton
John C Debney
Sharon Farber
William Goldstein
Jan A P Kaczmarek
Emilio Kauderer
Carole Bayer Sager
Producers
Khadija Alami
Jason Blum
Lawrence David Foldes
Jennifer Fox
Lynette Howell Taylor
Steven-Charles Jaffe
Robert Lantos
Lori McCreary
Chris Moore
Michael Peyser
Michael S Phillips
Peter Samuelson
Michael Shamberg
Jeffrey Sharp
Richard W Stevenson
Irwin Winkler
Production design
Marcia Hinds
Geoffrey A Kirkland
John A Kuri
Carolyn A Loucks
John Muto
Rusty smith
Melissa stewart
Wynn P Thomas *
Thomas A Walsh
Animated short films and feature films
Jon Bloom
Edwin Catmull
Ron Diamond
Chris Donahue
Raul garcia
Matthew Gross
Tom Sito *
Erik smitt
Chris Tashima
Sound
Bobbi Banks
Teri E Dorman *
Nicholas Eliopoulos
Scott Gershin
Mark Mangini
F Hudson Miller
Victoria Rose Sampson
Mark P Stoeckinger
Bruce Tanis
Randy thom
Visual effects
Robert Blalack
Rob Bredow
Brooke Breton
Richard Edlund *
Jonathan Erland
Jeffrey M Kleiser
Jeffrey A Okun
Helena Packer
Joshua Pines
Theresa Ellis Rygiel
Rick Sayre
Writers
Carl A Gottlieb
Larry Karaszewski *
Gregory Nava
John Ridley
Howard A Rodman
%MINIFYHTMLf506436e88d149d752ef216f0e0fd90916%