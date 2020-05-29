Orange County reports 6 more coronavirus deaths, 100 new cases – Up News Info Los Angeles

%MINIFYHTMLded39491553b9a6af948758d9eeb31d513%

– Orange County reported six more coronavirus-related deaths Thursday, bringing the death toll to 142.

The county also reported 100 new cases, totaling 5,744 cases in total since the pandemic began.

Authorities said 59 of the deaths so far have been residents of qualified nursing homes. As of Wednesday, 735 skilled nursing facility residents had tested positive for the virus in Orange County. So far, 22 nursing homes, two assisted living facilities, and two care homes have experienced outbreaks, which the Orange County Health Care Agency defines as two or more confirmed cases.

The number of hospitalizations in O.C. It fell from 274 to 255, but the number of patients in intensive care increased from 101 to 105.

The Orange County Sheriff's Department reports that as of Thursday, 375 inmates have tested positive for the virus. However, 329 of them have been recovered. Currently only 15 inmates are ill and 112 inmates await test results.

The total number of people tested across the county is 112,004.

In an order that went into effect on Saturday, Orange County Public Health made cloth liners a requirement for all residents and visitors in public places, while visiting businesses, at work, or unable to keep a distance Physics of at least six feet of people who are not from their homes.

The updated public health order came as Orange County cleared the way to reopen retail stores, dining rooms, and personal services like beauty salons.

Previously, Orange County had ordered masks only for workers who interact with the public.

On Wednesday, the Orange County Board of Supervisors approved a plan to distribute $ 75 million in federal funds in all cities. County Chief Executive Frank Kim said Thursday that he and his staff are working to get the money out as quickly as possible.

Orange County received a total of $ 554 million from the federal coronavirus relief bill. According to officials, $ 453 million will be used in expenses that include overtime for first responders and health workers, as well as medical and public health costs.

Under the plan approved Thursday, the $ 75 million will be distributed evenly across each of the five supervisory districts.

