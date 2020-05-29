Orange County Health Officer Threatened by Mask Order – Up News Info Los Angeles

– The Orange County chief of public health has received several threats for his order that face coverages remain mandatory in public, a divisive issue that has sparked angry debate on both sides.

BOSS. Health Officer Dr. Nichole Quick issued the order on May 23 making facial coatings a requirement while in public. It came the same day that the state gave O.C. permission to reopen restaurants for in-person meals and retailers for in-person purchases. The governor on Tuesday also gave permission for O.C. hairdressers and hairdressers to reopen.

Before that, masks were only mandatory for employees who interacted with the public.

During Tuesday's public comment portion, O.C. At the Board of Supervisors meeting, someone on the call made a death threat against Quick and made reference to his address.

"Unfortunately, during public comments, Dr. Quick received a death threat," O.C. Supervisor Michelle Steele said at a press conference on Thursday. “While many people have strong emotions related to the order of the facial linings. It is never appropriate to intimidate or threaten violence, particularly with our director of public health. "

The Orange County Sheriff's Department confirmed that Quick had received several threats and was taking steps to ensure his protection.

"Dr. Quick has received several threatening statements," OCSD spokeswoman Carrie Braun told Voice of OC. "Those came through public comments and (through) statements that were made online. It is understandable that he has expressed concern for his safety. "

BOSS. Sheriff Don Barnes told the board earlier this week that he has no intention of his agents enforcing the mandatory mask order, saying he is not the "mask police."

Starting Thursday, O.C. has reported 5,744 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 142 deaths from the disease.