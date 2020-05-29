Ongoing murder investigation in North Minneapolis amid second night of looting, fire – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML333805d1b3b75b1fa505e1e7cd963f8712% %MINIFYHTML333805d1b3b75b1fa505e1e7cd963f8712%

As Minneapolis burns for the second night in a row, police are investigating a murder on the north side of the city.

Police say the incident occurred near the intersection of 17th and Bryant Avenues. No other details have been released.

The area where the reported murder occurred has been invaded by violence at night. Up News Info-TV has not sent a team to the scene for security reasons.

This nighttime incident may be the second death related to the riot nights after George Floyd's death on Memorial Day.

RELATED: East Lake Street Business Owner Under Arrest After 1 Man Shot to Death During George Floyd Protests

%MINIFYHTML333805d1b3b75b1fa505e1e7cd963f8713%

On Wednesday night, a man was shot when looting broke out near the third police headquarters of the electoral district, on the south side of the city. A Lake Street business owner has been arrested.

Floyd, a black man, died Monday night after being arrested by police. Cell phone video of the incident showed a white officer pressing his knee against Floyd's neck for several minutes, until he passed out. Floyd was pronounced dead in a hospital shortly thereafter.

The video sparked anger and frustration at the use of force by the police, particularly in relation to the black community. Nights of violent protest followed, with looting and fires both Wednesday and Thursday night. One of the buildings burned Thursday was the Third Precinct Police Headquarters.

Read more about George Floyd and the protests in the Twin Cities.