OnePlus inadvertently disables the "X-ray,quot; filter with an update sent to your global phones

OnePlus accidentally introduced an over-the-air update that disables a filter that can see through some thin black plastics and, in certain cases, clothing.

Although OnePlus said on May 19 that it would temporarily disable the filter on the Chinese version of its operating system in an update, the company had not planned to remove the filter from its global software. Instead, OnePlus said it would update the filter. The recent update removed the filter for people outside of China anyway.

Called "Photochrom," the filter creates an X-ray-like effect by using the infrared sensors built into the OnePlus 8 Pro to capture light that is not visible to the human eye. The function was intended to be used to create interesting looking photos. But it came under scrutiny once people realized that they could sometimes see through clothing.

You can see well what the filter looks like through the black plastic in the photos at the top of this post, taken from a video shared by Ben Geskin On twitter. And you can get an idea of ​​how the filter can see through a slim black T-shirt in this video at Unbox Therapy.

The edge He also experimented with the feature, discovering that "it only works on very thin black plastic that is already a bit transparent in the right light,quot; and "unpredictable,quot; with clothing.

Photochrom filter was "temporarily removed for snapping," according to update notes seen by XDA Developers. The notes also said the filter was expected to return "around June," without revealing an exact time, according to XDA Developers. A user on the OnePlus forums reported seeing similar update notes. Android Police You installed the update and confirmed that the Photochrom filter had been removed.

"This OTA was accidentally released to a limited number of devices," a OnePlus spokesperson said in a statement to The edge. It will be re-enabled in the next wireless update, the spokesperson said. OnePlus also shared this statement on their forums.