Of course, coronavirus cases are already on the rise in areas that reopened – BGR

Coronavirus blockade measures began to decrease in some states and counties in the United States, allowing people to return to work, attend meetings, and visit parks and beaches.

Within days to weeks, many areas began to see an increase in coronavirus cases, with more people flooding health centers than in previous weeks.

People who refuse to wear masks or practice basic social distancing have made the problem worse for everyone.

Areas that previously had a downward trend for new coronavirus cases have seen a recent rebound. The troubling change in the course is related to efforts to reopen businesses and services long before many public health experts believe it is safe to do so. Now some of those areas are changing course, pushing to re-establish restrictions that previously worked well.

As the Los Angeles Times Sonoma County has reportedly seen a large increase in new cases of coronavirus. Numbers began to rise after the county loosened restrictions on many public meetings and business services. In just two weeks, officials saw 203 new cases appear, more than double the rate of previous cases.

When the social distancing and blocking mandates began to affect the number of new coronavirus cases by reducing the spread in many states and saving lives in the process, you knew it was only a matter of time before people became restless. Some states and counties in the United States have acted as if "getting back to normal,quot; was a race, and are now starting to pay the unfortunate price.

County health officials believe that many of the cases may be related to people returning to work in businesses that have recently reopened. If only one employee is positive for the virus and does not know it, it can easily spread through the rest of the workforce, especially if masks are not worn and no other precautions are taken.

Many counties in many states have recently begun to loosen their restrictions on opening businesses, public meetings, and other activities. The parks and beaches that were closed are reopening, and residents are returning to these places in large numbers. Everyone knew it was a great possibility, but despite the moments of health experts, many of the people who gather in these places do not wear masks or take special measures to protect themselves or others.

That is really the key to all of this. Reopening and loosening the lock restrictions is one thing, but if no one follows best practices set by doctors and healthcare experts, the virus will continue to spread as it did before the measures were implemented. All of the leading experts stressed the importance of taking simple steps to protect ourselves, but many people are simply not understanding the message.

