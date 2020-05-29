"No need to watch more videos,quot;: Police across the country speak out against George Floyd's death – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML033cedb153f85414224dcc8e5d2dea9a13%

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Murder brutality. Reprehensible, indefensible. Police across the country, in unequivocal and unprecedented language, have condemned the actions of the Minneapolis police for the death in custody of a handcuffed black man who screamed for help as an officer knelt over his neck, holding him to the pavement. for at least eight minutes.



But some civil rights advocates say their complaints are empty words without significant reform behind them.

Authorities say George Floyd was detained Monday because it matched the description of someone who tried to pay with a counterfeit bill at a convenience store, and the 46-year-old man resisted arrest. The haunting video of a viewer shows Officer Derek Chauvin, who is white, kneeling on Floyd's neck, even as Floyd gasps for air and stops talking and moving slowly.

"There's no need to watch more videos," Chattanooga, Tennessee Police Chief David Roddy wrote Wednesday. "There is no need to wait to see how it 'unfolds.' There is no need to put a knee to someone's neck for NINE minutes. There is a need to do something. If you wear a badge and don't have a problem with this … hand it over. "

The reaction of some law enforcement forces contrasts with their silent response or their support for the police after other deaths in custody. Sheriffs and police chiefs strongly criticized the Minneapolis officer on social media and praised the city police chief for his swift firing of four officers on the scene. Some even asked that they be criminally charged.

"I am deeply disturbed by the video of Mr. Floyd being killed on the street with other officers who let him continue," Polk County, Georgia Sheriff Johnny Moats wrote on Facebook. "I can assure that everyone, me or any of my deputies will never treat anyone like that while he is Sheriff." This type of brutality is terrible and must be stopped. All officers involved must be arrested and charged immediately. Praying for the family. "

Police generally ask for patience and calm in the use of force. They are reluctant to comment on episodes involving another agency, often citing ongoing investigations or due process.

"Don't hide behind,quot; not being there, "" San Jose, California police chief Eddie Garcia tweeted. "I would be one of the first to condemn someone if I had seen something similar happen to one of my brothers / sisters. What I saw happen to George Floyd bothered me and is not consistent with our mission objective. One's act it impacts us all. ”

But Gloria Browne-Marshall, a civil rights attorney and professor at the John Jay College of Criminal Justice, said she would not be a "cheerleader,quot; for a "handful,quot; of bosses who harshly criticized the officers' behavior.



"Any minute progress is seen as miraculous because so little has been done for so long," he said. "There is nothing close to progress or what outrage would take place if he were a white man as the victim of this assault."

Melina Abdullah, co-founder of Black Lives Matter in Los Angeles, said she was not "particularly touched,quot; by the relatively few police officers who expressed outrage.

Abdullah said the other three officers who witnessed Chauvin's actions and did not intervene contributed to a longstanding system of racism and police oppression against people of color.

"We must remember that it was not just Officer Chauvin who was sitting on George Floyd's neck," he said.

Abdullah and hundreds of others protested what she called Floyd's lynching on Wednesday night. Some blocked freeway lanes and smashed windows on California Highway Patrol cruises.

Minneapolis is preparing for more violence after days of civil unrest, with burned buildings, looted shops, and angry graffiti demanding justice. The governor called the National Guard on Thursday. On Thursday night, protesters set fire to a Minneapolis police station that the department was forced to abandon.

The heads of the Los Angeles and Chicago departments, both affected by police brutality scandals, addressed Floyd's death and its possible effect on race relations between law enforcement and communities of color.

Even the New York Police Department intervened. Eric Garner died in town in 2014 after the police drowned him and spoke the same words that Floyd did: "I can't breathe."

It took five years for city officials to fire the officer, and no criminal or federal charges were filed.

"What we saw in Minnesota was deeply disturbing. It was wrong, ”New York Police Commissioner Dermot Shea wrote Thursday. "We must take a position and address it. We must unite, condemn these actions, and reinforce who we are as members of the New York Police. This is not acceptable ANYWHERE. "

Before being commissioner, Shea spearheaded the move from New York police to community policing that moved away from a confrontational style more favored by other commissioners after Garner's death.

Harris County, Texas Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, who also spoke online, told The Associated Press that law enforcement agencies maintain promising reforms in the wake of the deaths, but that "they are not consistently delivering it. "

"When bad things happen in our profession, we need to be able to call it what it is," he said. "We keep thinking that the last one will be the last one, and then another one will appear."

