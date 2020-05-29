New York Governor Cuomo fights back anti-masked men with new executive order – BGR

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced an executive order that will authorize companies to demand face shields and allow those who will not wear a mask to refuse entry.

The order does not require companies to impose such restrictions on their customers, but allows them to do so if they wish.

Scientists have shown the positive benefits of wearing a face mask, proving it is helpful in preventing the spread of the coronavirus.

New York City has been one of the areas most affected by the new coronavirus pandemic. The large numbers of people, the widespread use of public transport, and the complicated nature of organizing the testing and treatment of such a massive population led to a rapidly growing group of patients.

Now that things are beginning to evolve in the right direction, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo wants to make sure that progress is not wasted. To that end, he announced today that he is signing an executive order that will give companies the power to deny services to anyone who refuses to wear a protective mask.

The governor announced his intentions to sign the executive order during a press conference. He also tweeted the news at the same time, declaring: “Today I am signing an Executive Order authorizing companies to deny entry to those who do not wear masks or costumes. Without mask, without entrance.

Today I am signing an Executive Order authorizing companies to deny entry to those who do not wear masks or face covers. Without mask: without entry. – Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) May 28, 2020

This does not mean that people who refuse to wear face masks will be denied entry to all companies and other establishments, but it does give business owners the right to deny entry if they so choose. This freedom to choose to make customer safety a high priority is incredibly important in a city like New York, as the police have more important things to resolve than disputes between business owners and anti-maskers.

As expected, the announcement provoked mixed reactions. Those who see the wearing of masks as a necessary part of our current reality applauded the governor's decision. Others, including some who for some reason see the mandatory use of masks as a violation of their rights rather than a life-saving measure, are incredibly upset.

It is sad and terrifying that wearing a mask has become politicized for some reason. Health professionals and scientists who have demonstrated the benefits of wearing a protective mask do not conspire against society; They are trying to save lives and prevent the health system from collapsing under the weight of too many sick people.

The virus doesn't care if you're a Democrat, Republican, or something else. It will infect you and, in some cases, kill you anyway. Let's try to be a little smarter about how we approach this. If we do not, we risk even more serious consequences than we have already suffered.

Man wearing a face mask on the street. Image source: Radowitz / Shutterstock