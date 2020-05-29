New Michigan marijuana regulations announced amid pandemic – Up News Info Detroit

– New regulations exist for marijuana licensees to continue to comply with Governor Gretchen Whitmer's executive orders in accordance with the Marijuana Regulatory Agency.

Under Whitmer's executive orders, marijuana retail stores and supply facilities have remained open during the pandemic and have been deemed essential.

MRA announced Thursday that all marijuana licensees must develop a COVID-19 preparedness and response plan by June 1 or within two weeks of the resumption of business (whichever is later), provide training on COVID-19 to employees, keep everyone in the workplace at least six feet from each other, provide staff with face masks and personal protective equipment, and promote social distancing.

Marijuana licensees should also increase the cleanliness and disinfection of facilities to limit exposure to COVID-19, make cleaning supplies available to staff, and, if an employee has been confirmed with a COVID-19 case within 24 hours, the local public health department and anyone who may have come into contact with the person with a confirmed case should be notified.

The new regulations take effect immediately and will remain until executive orders are terminated.

For more information on marijuana operations under executive orders, visit here.

