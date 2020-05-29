New Line Acquires Sarah Knight Bestseller ‘The Life-Changing Magic of Not Giving an F * ck’ – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: We have learned that New Line has collected the rights to functions from Sarah Knight's best-selling international satirical and practical guide The life-changing magic of not giving an F * ck, that Rachel Hirons will adapt for the big screen. Alexa Faigen will produce through her company, Five Quarters Entertainment.

The life-changing magic of not giving an F * ck introduced Knight's "Method of Apology for Mental Disorder," a system for identifying what bothers you and removing it from your life just as you would with physical garbage that no longer serves its purpose. "The book is known for its prose. hysterical and her common sense techniques like creating an "f * ck budget" to allocate time, energy, and money to what really makes them happy, encouraging readers to rid themselves of unwanted obligations and guilt associated with saying No.

Knight has published five best-selling books and three magazines in it. No F * cks Guides given series including Get your Sh * t together and Calm the F * ck Down. The books have been translated into more than thirty languages ​​and her TEDx talk, "The Magic of Not Fucking", has attracted millions of global views. Knight graduated cum laude from Harvard University and spent fifteen years as a book publisher in New York City before moving to the Dominican Republic, where she currently lives with her husband.

Hirons wrote and directed the 2019 show A Guide To Your Second Sex Date based on his play and adapted the bestselling novel A court of thorns and roses for Tempo Productions and Constantin Film. Other writing credits include Kiss me first for Netflix / Channel 4, Vodka diaries for BBC3 and the show Powder room based on your play When women cry.

Faigen most recently produced the Netflix movie Let it Snow based on the best-selling novel by John Green and executive producer of the streamer Bird box on Netflix, which was viewed by more than 80 million homes worldwide.

"Sarah Knight & # 39; s The life-changing magic of not giving an F * ck It gives a liberating literary middle finger to the pressure of unrealistic expectations in all aspects of our lives. New Line and I are delighted that screenwriter Rachel Hirons and her high-pitched, comic voice bring Knight's creed to life for film, "said Faigen.

When it comes to comic self-help guides on life, New Line has adapted them to movies before, i.e. the book by Greg Behrendt and Liz Tuccillo 2004 He just isn't that to you which became a 2009 romantic comedy starring Jennifer Aniston, Scarlett Johansson, Ben Affleck, Bradley Cooper, Drew Barrymore, and Jennifer Connelly raising $ 179M WW.

Knight is represented by ICM Partners, which also sold the rights to the book. Faigen is represented by attorney Michael Schenkman. Hirons is represented by Katie Haines at The Agency (London) Ltd and by CAA.