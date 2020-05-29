New City Program Allows Restaurants to Expand Outdoor Food to Sidewalks, Private Parking Lots – Up News Info Los Angeles

– As Los Angeles County continues to relax its Safer Order at Home, Mayor Eric Garcetti announced a new initiative that allows local restaurants to expand outdoor dining to sidewalks and private parking lots.

"We have been working on this for weeks, and now that we have received the green light from the state and the county, we are really excited," Garcetti said.

The temporary program, called L.A. Alfresco, simplifies the requirements and approval process for restaurants to set up outdoor dining options to allow them to serve additional customers while still complying with physical distance rules.

And while it will start with sidewalks and private parking lots, Garcetti said the city was increasing interest in expanding the program to street parking space and potentially closing the streets to allow street dining.

Businesses can start applying for the program immediately on the city's website.

Garcetti also announced, in line with the county's previous announcement, that beauty salons could reopen and that restaurants could resume indoor dining, albeit at reduced capacity with face covers and required physical distance.

You can also find more information for businesses that want to reopen under the new city guide on the city website.