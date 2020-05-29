Netflix closes acquisition of Egyptian theater; Join forces with the American Cinematheque – Up News Info

Netflix officially closed its deal to acquire the Egyptian Theater on Hollywood Boulevard and will join the local nonprofit American Cinematheque. The Up News Info first announced last August the transmitter's interest in the site built by Sid Grauman.

The American Cinematheque organization, established in 1984, will continue to be a non-profit organization, with the organization's curation team intact and, along with Netflix, will continue to expand the programming of movies and cinema events. Netflix will invest in renovating the theater and use the revitalized space for special events, screenings, and premieres throughout the week. The Cinematheque will continue to program and operate a second historic theater, the Aero in Santa Monica.

John G Mabanglo / EPA / Shutterstock



"The Egyptian Theater is an incredible part of Hollywood history and has been treasured by the Los Angeles film community for almost a century," said Scott Stuber, director of Netflix Films. "We are honored to partner with the American Cinematheque to preserve the theater's historical legacy and continue to provide remarkable film experiences for the public." We look forward to expanding theater programming in a way that benefits both movie lovers and the community. "

"The American Cinematheque had the honor of reviving the Egyptian in 1998, and together with Netflix we are delighted to continue this administration by restoring once again so that a new generation of movie fans will experience movies on the big screen," said the president of the American Cinematheque, Rick Nicita. "The Egyptian Theater continues to be our home in Hollywood and we are grateful to both the City of Los Angeles and the California State Attorney General as we embrace this incredible opportunity that will greatly benefit the American Cinematheque."

"The love of film is inseparable from the history and identity of Los Angeles," said Mayor Eric Garcetti. "We are working for the day when the public can return to theaters, and this extraordinary partnership will preserve an important part of our cultural heritage that can be shared for years to come."

"The partnership between Netflix and American Cinematheque at the Egyptian Theater is beneficial to film, historical preservation, and the arts," said Council Member Mitch O’Farrell, District 13 of the Los Angeles City Council. "The collaboration ensures that the cultural destination remains in the heart of Hollywood for decades to come."

The Egyptian Theater was built in 1922 during the silent film era. The Egyptian was the site of the Hollywood movie's first premiere of Robin Hood, starring Douglas Fairbanks. Other notable Silence-era premieres held in the Egyptian include: Cecil B. DeMille The ten Commandments (1923) Charlie Chaplin Gold Rush (1925) and Don Juan (1926) starring John Barrymore and Mary Astor. In 2016, with the financial support of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, Turner Classic Movies and The Film Foundation, the projection booth at the Egyptian Theater was set up to begin screening 35mm nitrate films and is currently one of the only four theaters in the United States capable of displaying this rare, ultra-brittle and flammable film material.