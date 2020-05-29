Home Entertainment Nene Leakes responds to comments on RHOA's Kenia Moore affair

Nene Leakes responds to comments on RHOA's Kenia Moore affair

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Logo

Kenya Moore recently spoke to Us Weekly about the rumored romance between Nene Leakes and her alleged parallel, Rodney White, and is not happy that Kenya gives her two cents for the matter.

"It is quite disturbing that, especially during this time of so much pain, that we once again have to deal with a disgruntled housewife trying to capitalize on NeNe's name and personal life for the sake of publicity," reads a Nene to Us Weekly statement.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©