Nene Leakes responds to comments on RHOA's Kenia Moore affair

Kenya Moore recently spoke to Us Weekly about the rumored romance between Nene Leakes and her alleged parallel, Rodney White, and is not happy that Kenya gives her two cents for the matter.

"It is quite disturbing that, especially during this time of so much pain, that we once again have to deal with a disgruntled housewife trying to capitalize on NeNe's name and personal life for the sake of publicity," reads a Nene to Us Weekly statement.

"Kenya declared to herself that she and Nene had not been talking for nearly two years, so there is no point in talking so familiarly about Nene's personal life. And dragging her marriage, family, and relationship for decades. I constantly muck to hint at my client's character is sad, confusing and a despicable public relations tactic that we have no interest in contributing to. We encourage Kenya to focus on its own marriage and we wish it well. "

She has yet to deny the allegations, although a few weeks ago Nene stated that she and her husband Gregg Leakes had an agreement, but did not specify what they were.