Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife Aaliya Siddiqui clears the air to demand alimony

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife Aaliya has been in the news for filing for the actor's divorce. The marriage has been facing bad weather for some time.

Recently, Rumors about Aaliya demanding Rs 30 million from Nawazuddin Siddiqui along with a flat when alimony appeared on the Internet. The rumors also claimed that Aaliya also requested Rs 20 million as fixed deposits for her daughter Shora Siddiqui and her son Yaani Siddiqui.

Aaliya took social media deny these allegations. She called the report a "fabricated notice,quot; that is distributed to the media "as part of the public relations exercise." He asked all the media and journalists to refrain from using part or part of said notification or even trust it to carry any story related to it.

We wait Nawazuddin and Aaliya Get over the crisis soon.