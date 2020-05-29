Naomi Campbell introduces herself as the first global face of Pat McGrath Labs

%MINIFYHTMLa8027bbb79b45064765a79321ef5635411%

The British supermodel will make her debut as an ambassador for the cosmetics brand in ads for her upcoming Mothership VIII Divine Rose II Eye palette.

Naomi Campbell He has been introduced as the first global face of his friend Pat McGrath's cosmetic brand.

The couple announced the company on Thursday, May 28, after working together for 25 years, and the British supermodel will now represent Pat McGrath Labs.

"I am so honored to not only work with a legend that has changed the face of beauty forever, but to work with a friend and sister that I love and adore," McGrath told Vogue.

The two met in 1994, and Campbell believes their collaboration is even more meaningful because they are both people of color in the fashion industry.

"I believe in her as a friend and as a chosen family, but I also want to see her perform well in the industry in general. I want to see a person of color at the top," Campbell said.

Campbell will make her debut as an ambassador for Pat McGrath Labs in the announcements for the upcoming Mothership VIII Divine Rose II Eye Palette.