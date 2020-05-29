Myka Stauffer's attorneys address criticism of adoptive son & # 39; Rehoming & # 39;

Instagram

Previously, people criticized YouTube personality and her husband James Stauffer, after they revealed to their subscribers that they had located Huxley with a new family.

YouTuber Myka Stauffer and husband James Stauffer have broken their silence following the backlash after it is revealed that they are relocating their foster son, Huxley. In a statement issued by their legal team, the couple upheld their decision to settle with a "new mom."

"By meeting our clients, we know that they are a loving family and that they are very caring parents who would do anything for their children," the stars' legal team said in a statement released by PEOPLE. "Since its adoption, they have consulted with multiple professionals in the health and education field to provide Huxley with the best possible treatment and care. Over time, the team of medical professionals advised our clients that it might be better for Huxley to be located . another family ".

According to the lawyers, the couple was "forced to make a difficult decision." Despite that, "in fact, it is the right and loving thing to do for this child."

In the statement, attorneys also denied that Myka and her husband put Huxley, who is diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder, in the foster system. They insisted that the couple worked hard to "hand-select a family that is equipped to handle Huxley's needs."

People previously criticized Myka after she and James opened up to their more than 700,000 subscribers that 4-year-old Huxley no longer lives with them, leading many to accuse her of doing an adoption gimmick to win viewers. . "I'm sick @MykaStauffer adopted an autistic child from China and after years of having him, she gave him up for adoption because he had 'misbehavior' after using him for $$$ on his nearly 1 YouTube channel thousand subs people like this do not deserve followers or children, "one shouted.

Another shared a similar sentiment when writing: "She adopted a boy to get feedback and then got rid of him and treated him as a brand deal." A third party went so far as to suggest Huxley's relocation as "a form of human trafficking." The user tweeted, "I really hope CPS looks at this. This is a form of human trafficking. She received money and sponsorship and then rehired when things got tough."