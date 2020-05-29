MUBI acquires Xavier Dolan's Cannes drama "Matthias and Maxime" – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: The MUBI broadcast platform has acquired the rights to multiple territories for the 2019 Cannes drama by Xavier Dolan Matthias and Maxime.

Curated Art Service MUBI has acquired VOD and TV rights in the US. USA, UK, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, LATAM (except Mexico) and India. The film will debut on the service in those markets, where it has not yet had a theatrical presentation, this summer.

Written, produced and directed by Dolan, the film tells the story of two childhood best friends, Matthias (Gabriel D & # 39; Almeida Freitas) and Maxime, played by Dolan himself. The two men are asked to share a kiss for the purpose of a student short film, and soon, a lingering doubt arises, confronting both men with their preferences, threatening the brotherhood of their social circle, and eventually changing their lives.

Pier-Luc Funk, Samuel Gauthier, Antoine Pilon, Adib Alkhalidey, Anne Dorval, Micheline Bernard, Marilyn Castonguay and Catherine Brunet also star. The producers are Nancy Grant and Dolan.

The agreement was reached between MUBI (Kevin Chan) and WaZabi Films (Anick Poirier, Lorne Price) on behalf of Les Films Séville / eOne (Patrick Roy). Dolan said: “I subscribed to The Auteurs / MUBI over a decade ago when I moved into my first apartment. I discovered incredible work on that platform and it is an honor that they show the film. I think my 18-year-old self would be quite impressed. "

Efe Cakarel, founder and CEO of MUBI, added: “Xavier Dolan is one of the best filmmakers in contemporary cinema. We are great admirers of his work and Matthias & Maxime is a beautifully written film that radiates his signature style. We can't wait to show it on MUBI this summer. "

The original soundtrack for the film was composed by Canadian composer and pianist Jean-Michel Blais, awarded the Cannes Soundtrack Prize in May 2019.