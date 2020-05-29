More than 80 Massachusetts residents appeared in the NYT tribute to the victims of COVID-19

%MINIFYHTML28d381dceb346eb31c414d8c68058c1513%

The national death toll from the coronavirus arose spent 100,000 this weekHowever, a number that experts agree is likely to be a count of people who succumbed to the virus in the United States.

On Sunday the New York Times published the names of thousands those who have died, filling pages of their newspaper with brief descriptions of the people who are being mourned by their loved ones. Among the thousands of names were more than 80 Massachusetts residents.

In the state of the bay, 6,640 people I had died of complications of COVID-19 as of Thursday. Those named in the New York Times represent less than 2% of that total.

Read more about Massachusetts residents who appeared in the New York newspaper's tribute to those lost in the pandemic below.

Frederick Carl Harris, 70, of Northampton, died on March 25.

“If you were lucky enough to meet Fred, you knew his warm and lively personality, plus exuberant laughter. Her smile was really magnetic and, in turn, made you smile. If you saw Fred around town, you could expect to be greeted with enthusiasm and always have an interesting conversation. ” Read his full obituary.

Boston City Hall architect Michael McKinnell in 2019. —Jonathan Wiggs / Globe Staff file

Michael McKinnel, 78, of Beverly, March 27

"I wanted a younger generation to bring younger ideas to the building and the plaza," Mark Pasnik, architect and author, told the Boston Globe about the man who helped design the Boston City Hall. "Instead of protecting his work, as many architects do, or wanting it to remain static, he had the idea that it should change over time and that people should decorate it." Read his full obituary in the Globe.

Joseph J. Deren Jr., 75, Turner Falls, March 30

“Joe graduated from West Springfield High School and Franklin Technical Institute. He was a veteran of the Navy during the Vietnam War. Joe enjoyed being with his grandchildren, taking them to and from school and being at all of their games. " Read his full obituary.

Regina D. Cullen, 81, of Shrewsbury, March 31.

“Her home and kitchen were always open to family, friends, and especially her grandchildren; where babysitter bacon and eggs, chicken, beef stew, cookies, and other simple and hearty dishes were always available, cooked to order. At just 5 feet and a size 2, Jean was small in stature but strong in spirit. ” Read his full obituary.

John E. ("Uncle,quot;) Broadley, 84, of Scituate, April 2

“The uncle served in the Air Force for twenty years, retiring in 1972, and was extremely proud and humble of the experience. He had the honor of marching with the American Legion in many parades, including the Humarock Horrible Parade. The greatest joy in the uncle's life was the relationship he shared with his wife, Kathleen, for forty years. " Read his full obituary.

Judith Plotkin-Goldberg, 88, of Longmeadow, April 3

In her spare time, Judy was a leading voice-over artist for radio and television, and also appeared in numerous local commercials and local television programming. Judy will always be remembered for her impeccable style, fashionable sunglasses, and red lipstick. She was an avid international traveler, reader, and had a deep love for her family and animals of all kinds. " Read his full obituary.

John A. Bailargeon, 72, of Dennisport, April 3.

“John was an active participant in Jaycees, a member of the Glastonbury Athletes Association, and he thoroughly enjoyed coaching his daughters' softball teams and working at Girl Scout camps. John was a true lover of nature. He was hunting pheasants with his faithful dogs, Bandit or Racky, hunting deer or boating and fishing, always looking for the elusive "keeper,quot; and, of course, like a true New Englander, he was a dedicated fan of the Red Sox and Patriots " Read his full obituary.

Chester "Chet,quot; Dwulet, 68, of Burlington, April 3

“Very active in life, he was a proud Local 7 Union railroad worker for forty-five years from 1970 to 2015. Chet often commented that he had found his true calling. Solid worker and mentor, he continued to be involved in union affairs until his disappearance. Energetic and attractive, Chet enjoyed and actively participated in many activities, such as completing daily crossword puzzles. " Read his full obituary.

Kimarlee Nguyen, 33, from Everett, April 5

"Brilliant educator, talented writer, infinitely joyful and generous human." Read your obituary in the New York Times and tributes of those who knew her.

Robert LeBlanc, 87, de Millis, April 6

“‘ In his 87 years he had learned countless skills working in construction and serving in the Army that allowed him to solve a multitude of problems that arose in the marina, both with the buildings and with the pier system. He treated the business as if it were his and he could always count on him to help him with anything, day or night. Any co-worker would tell him Bob would be the first to offer a helping hand or advice on a project. " Read his full obituary.

William D. Greeke, 55, of Gloucester, April 7

“Will used to read the obituaries thoroughly, whether he knew the person or not. He thought it was important to know a person's life story … More recently, Will had been employed as a private driver and caregiver for older people. His favorite jobs were those where he worked with young or old. Some of his best attributes were his kindness and care for those who did not have or could not do for themselves. " Read his full obituary.

Thomas Tarbell Russell, 83, from Longfellow, April 7

Tom graduated from Cum Laude and began his career at UNIVAC where he was advised by the computer science pioneer and Rear Admiral of the US Navy. USA, Dr. Grace Hopper. He joined IBM in 1964, where he spent 29 years, retiring as a senior programmer in 1993. Tom and Patty retired to Plymouth, MA, where he learned to surf and became a recreational lobster fisherman. They spent many happy days sailing both on the Hudson River in New York and on Cape Cod Bay. He liked spending time with his friends and family, reading, traveling, exercising, playing in his workshop and living a good life. " Read his full obituary.

Rodger Mckinney-Wagner, 73, Lowell, April 8

"Roger was a teacher at Salter School for many years." Read his full obituary.

Vera Flint, 97, of Beverly, April 8

"Vera was the welcoming face behind the counter at the family-owned supermarkets, Pisani Market, and Shop-A-While, both of Beverly … Vera will be remembered for her kind and loving nature, as noted in her school yearbook high school,quot;. The kindness for all humanity & # 39 ;, which was really the motto of his life; her love of animals, especially her beloved cats, most recently "Sandy,quot; and her other feline friends over the years, and her devotion to her family. " Read his full obituary.

John B. Ahrens, 96, Newton, April 10

"As a ballistics officer on the USS Arkansas, he and his fellow sailors participated in D-Day operations for the invasions of Normandy and southern France, and then joined the naval assault forces for the invasion of Iwo Jima and, Finally, the Battle of Okinawa, the last great battle of World War II. Jack was a lifelong pacifist and struggled with the dilemma of engaging in violent combat, and finally put his "beliefs on the shelf,quot; on behalf of fighting a greater evil He rarely spoke of his experience in World War II until he wrote his memoirs in three parts, "One Man's Journey," several decades later. " Read his full obituary.

Bernard "Bernie,quot; David Seckler, 95, of Newton, April 10

“He supplemented family income for twenty-five years translating Russian math textbooks into English after being taught to read Russian. For 20 years, he was a mathematics reader at Recordings for the Blind and received an award for his service. He loved movies, animals, opera, fine art, good food, puns, baseball, and playing and watching tennis. No Sunday was complete until he had finished a New York Times acrostic puzzle in pen in record time. " Read his full obituary.

Margaret Laughlin, 91, of Medfield, April 11.

"He graduated from Bouvé-Boston School of Physical Education with a BS in 1949, starting a long career as a physical therapist. At the height of the polio epidemics of the 1950s, he treated hundreds of paralyzed and affected children and young adults After getting married in 1956, raising five children and surviving breast cancer, she returned to the career she loved for two more decades. She approached her home health care job through the Visiting Nurses Association as a kind of religious vocation, offering skillful physical therapy, humane, practical support and warm joy to thousands of recovering, homebound and bedridden patients. " Read his full obituary.

Ben Doherty, 83, of Boston, April 11.

"Ben was an important member of the boxing community, first as a silver mitt, gold glove and boxing champion of the entire army, and competitor of the 1960 Olympic trials, then as a fight coach, president of the Fund Board of the Boxer and ultimately Massachusetts Athletic Notary. A great advocate of "the sweet science,quot; and a fearless fighter in and out of the ring, he had a flattened nose but a high profile that made him, for many in Massachusetts, the boxing face. " Read his full obituary.

John B. Lynch, 76, Wilmington, April 12

Jack spent his entire career at Wilmington High School; working first as a math teacher and then as an assistant principal. Affectionately referred to as ‘Mr. Lynch, "Jack had a lasting impact on WHS students for more than 20 years before suffering a stroke in 1987 that forced him to retire from the job he loved. Jack was known for his sense of humor, his persistent optimism, his love for life and his family. " Read his full obituary.

Helen Silvia, 96, of Brockton, April 13.

"She did what she wanted to do when she wanted to do it." Read his full obituary at Brockton Enterprise.

Delia Regina DiTullio, 91, from Jamaica Plain, April 13

“She was a selfless, self-sacrificing and loving woman who always put her children first. Regina's talent and love for cooking and baking were legendary. Her beaming smile always filled the house with joy and good news. All her family and friends will miss her. ” Read his full obituary.

Richard Kiddle Jr., 76, of Beverly, April 14

“His employment with the Beverly Department of Public Works for many years included a term as president of his union. Richie was a sports fanatic at Beverly High School who had attended all the Beverly-Salem Thanksgiving Games for over 60 years. He was also a boxing fan. At 76, he still lifted weights and exercised every day. He also liked to walk several kilometers every day. " Read his full obituary.

Sandra McCauley, 83, of Quincy, April 15.

“Sandra was a great defender of one of her passions in life: reading. Defender of the Public Library Thomas Crane de Quincy, served for many years on its board of directors and played a leadership role in the construction of the new main library building. Similarly, he channeled his love of history in support of the Quincy Historical Society. But Sandra's true joy in life has always been her family, including her five children and 13 grandchildren. " Read his full obituary.

Alan F. Krupp, 83, of Newton, April 16

“Alan adored his wife Judy and together they raised four children. Family and concern for others have always been at the center of their lives. Even after his retirement, Alan remained an avid learner and traveled extensively. Alan wrote essays and poetry and studied the Jewish teachings, quoted Longfellow and Tennyson from memory, and loved thoughtful discussions on almost any topic. " Read his full obituary.

Robert "Bob,quot; Stout, 95, from Dennis, April 17

“He graduated from Plainfield High School and went directly to the Army to serve abroad during World War II. On the way to The Battle of the Bulge, his warship, the SS Leopoldville, was torpedoed while crossing the English Channel into France, and was sunk by a German submarine on December 24, 1944. Christmas with his family it was always very meaningful to him. in later years, perhaps having thought that night in 1944 that he would never celebrate again. " Read his full obituary.

Arthur Winthrop Barstow, 93, from Hadley, April 17

"His first school was a one-room school in the town of Hockanum, where he liked to say he was the tallest and brightest student in his one-student class … Arthur loved the American West and westerns. He took his family on a memorable motorhome vacation to the Rocky Mountains and Southwest Canyons. There is no Louis L’Amour western that I have not read three times. His family will always remember the caramel candy in the car and his mint ice cream in the freezer. ” Read his full obituary.

Justin Liuba, 95, of Springfield, April 18

"Desk chief for Romania, Radio Free Europe,quot;. Read his full obituary.

Alice Fraher-Mason, 91, from Weymouth, April 19

"She enjoyed all the pleasures that life has to offer, including reading her books, studying the women's bible, dancing, and having fun with her infinite number of friends, but most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family with whom she was constantly surrounded. to the end … She will be remembered for her lovable yet fighting personality and her sarcastic sense of humor that always made everyone smile. " Read his full obituary.

Stephen J. Clinton, 94, Rockland, April 19

“He was the owner and manager of the Crestview nursing home in Quincy along with his wife, who was the director of nursing. Together they ran Crestview for 27 years before their retirement. Stephen came out of retirement to take up a part-time position at the Lombardo Role Center as a porter and shuttle diver, which he really enjoyed! He liked skiing, boating and loved luxury cars and drove many Lincolns. He especially enjoyed his bright red Saab turbo convertible! Read his full obituary.

Audrey L. Ercha, 92, of Beverly, April 19.

“He graduated from Beverly High School. Audrey was employed by the New England Telephone Company before staying home to raise her children. When she returned to the workforce, she was employed by the Salem Five Bank from the switchboard operator to the IRA / Keogh department manager. " Read his full obituary.

Ethel R. Fonti, 77, of Beverly, April 19.

"Ethel wanted to live. He liked to sing, dance, listen to music, and connect with people. She had strong faith in Jesus and the power of prayer. His best memories were made at Disney World and SeaWorld, Florida, with the family. " Read his full obituary.

Vincie Teresa DeRose, 57, of Arlington, April 20

“He liked to travel to his parents' hometown, Trappeto, Sicily, also to Calabria, Italy and Florida to visit family and friends. She always had a smile and a sparkle in her eyes. We will miss her very much for all who knew her and loved her. " Read his full obituary.

Kenneth Richard Coombs, 75, from Methuen, April 21

“He retired from a 30-year career at the Gillette Company. He loved driving, driving a milk delivery truck in his youth and an airport limo after his retirement. Ken enjoyed watching sports and movies, and collecting baseball cards, but he found his greatest joy spending time with his family. He loved taking many trips and vacations together over the years with his extended family and friends. " Read his full obituary.

Stephen J. Chamberlin Jr., 91, of Topsfield, April 21

"In 1990 he was inducted into the Aircraft Engine Hall of Fame in Evendale, Ohio. Steve married his true love, Jean Zink in 1957. He and Jean settled in Topsfield, where they lived for over 40 years. However, they found their paradise on Great East Lake in Maine, where so many happy memories were made. One of his favorite activities was towing water skiers for miles and miles around the lake. ” Read his full obituary.

Norman Leslie Jenkins, 91, of Hingham, April 22.

"In addition to being an avid and talented golf player, he loved reading, writing poems, watching the full moon rise over the ocean, tending his garden, woodworking, watching baseball (especially Chatham fishermen), learning new technologies, roasting chicken for her grandchildren, brainstorming ideas for the Linden Ponds Great Decisions series and puzzles with Drusie. Above all, she treasured moments she spent with family and friends, without taking them for granted. She is greatly missed, but her enthusiasm for life endures in those who knew and loved. Read his full obituary.

Carol A. Castle, 80, from Weymouth, April 23.

“She was a parishioner of the Church of Saint Clare in Braintree and enjoyed participating in the church's women's bowling league. She was an avid fan of hockey and the Boston Celtics. Carol was a dedicated housewife. Above all, she dedicated herself to her family and especially enjoyed supporting the activities and achievements of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. " Read his full obituary.

Elizabeth "Betty,quot; Tevenan, 82, from Dennis, April 24

“Betty was a social butterfly in Pleasant Bay, always wanting to help with arts and crafts activities, doing puzzles, and having friends on her wing play Rummy. She was a girlfriend and we would miss them very much and they would miss her. ” Read his full obituary.

Margaret Skaliotis, 92, of Boston, April 24.

“She was raised and educated in Salem, where she showed talent as a budding artist. At the age of sixty, Ms. Skaliotis began a twenty-year career in the Salem school system as a high school library aide and a teacher aide at schools throughout the city where she made many friends. " Read his full obituary.

Richard J. Rome, 91, of Roslindale, April 25

"Richard's family was able to be with him through FaceTime during his last days, which was a great comfort." Read his full obituary.

Barbara J. Norris, 90, Weymouth, April 25

“A mother of two and an active member of the church, she was awarded the Massachusetts Young Mother of the Year and often reflected upon sitting down to lunch and meeting JW Marriott in New York. In her spare time she enjoyed crafts, painting, and decorating. Barbara's favorite place to enjoy breakfast and lunch was Bob & # 39; s Muffin Shop in Weymouth, where she had sponsored them for decades. " Read his full obituary.

Louise N. Walsh, 71, of North Andover, April 25

“Louise was employed by the Internal Revenue Service at data entry until her retirement. He loved karaoke, dancing, singing, and playing bingo with his special group of friends. Known for touching the hearts of so many, she will be missed by all who knew her and loved her. " Read his full obituary.

Richard M. Glidden, 95, of Orleans, April 25

"In April 1944, he became a combat infantry soldier … After landing in Cherbourg, France, in September 1944, he was dispatched to the front line near Nancy, France. He was wounded in battle at After recovery, he was assigned to the 25th Postal Detachment in France in November 1944. He was transferred in December 1945 to Wurzburg, Germany, again to the 25th Postal Detachment until February 1946, when he was ordered to return to the USA. He was honorably discharged and received the Infantry Combat Badge, Purple Heart, and Bronze Star. ” Read his full obituary.

Mary Gilbert, 84, of Mansfield, April 26

"He had made his home in Mansfield for the past thirty-eight years and before retiring, he had worked as an assistant for twenty-five years at Taunton State Hospital … Mary appreciated the moments she spent with her loving family, enjoyed gardening and the kitchen, and it was always sweet with strawberries. " Read his full obituary.

Richard Daniel Harris, 86, from Danvers, April 26.

"He served his country as a member of the United States Army during the Korean War … A kind and generous man, Richard enjoyed spending time with family and friends. He loved the days he spent at horse racing and at the beach and had a knack for gambling. Richard made friends wherever he went and his charming prince as a personality made him loved by many. " Read his full obituary.

Catherine Drouin, 69, of Methuen, April 27.

“Cathy will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, sister, aunt, cousin, babe, and friend to many. He liked to spend the weekends traveling in the back of his Harley-Davidson to the beach, the mountains or anywhere the road took them. She was always the first person to volunteer to help with fundraising, making baskets to raise money for Grayson & # 39; s Fund, Stroke Awareness or MS. If someone needed a ride, a helping hand, or just to talk, Cathy always took time for family and friends. Cathy had a positive impact on countless people in her life and was loved by many. " Read his full obituary.

Robert N. Winsor, 78, of Peabody, April 27

“He enlisted in the United States Army Reserve and served as a congressman for six years before being discharged. After his discharge, Bob began a 56-year career as a product department manager at Stop and Shop and later as a selector in the product department at Market Basket before finally retiring. Bob enjoyed being outdoors and especially enjoyed spending time in his garden. He also liked to read and take day trips in his car throughout New England and Newfoundland, Nova Scotia, Canada. " Read his full obituary.

Daniel James Callahan, 90, of Peabody, April 27.

After high school, Dan enlisted in the Navy and proudly served his country during the Suez Canal crisis in the mid-1950s. After his time in service, he spent many years working for General Electric as a pipe fitter. Dan was known for his ability to build or fix anything and everything. He was a master of all tools! Read his full obituary.

Robert C. Blades, 84, of Groveland, April 27

Educated in the Saugus school system, Mr. Blades graduated from Saugus High School, class of 1954. For more than 30 years he was employed as a ground mechanic for TWA from where he retired in the mid-1990s. Groveland resident for over 60 years, enjoyed traveling with his wife, family and friends. " Read his full obituary.

Dorothy ("Sue,quot;) Murphy, 83, of Salem, April 27

“Sue, a longtime resident of the city of Salem, dedicated herself to her faith and her family, was a communicator of the Church of the Immaculate Conception, and was a wonderful mother. She shared a special bond with her two children and will be deeply missed by them. Sue was known for her love of animals and children, her sharp wit and her wonderful sense of humor. " Read his full obituary.

Jean Adele Walkins, 92, of Whitman, April 28.

Jean was a fierce competitor in sports and academics. He loved ice skating, swimming, dancing, and was an ace bowler. Jean was masterful in all curiosities. She cheered on the Patriots and Tiger Woods. An avid movie fan, she knew countless facts about the stars of her day. Jean was a fashionista and not a day went by when she wasn't beautifully dressed in matching jewelry, painted nails, and perfectly groomed hair. ” Read his full obituary.

Virginia Bettencourt, 92, Peabody, April 28

"Virginia's greatest joy was spending time with her family … While a resident of Rosewood Nursing Home, Virginia brought joy, laughter, and countless smiles to Rosewood residents, staff, and visitors playing the piano for them. She was so proud of the nickname that she earned … The Lady with the Piano. " Read his full obituary.

Daniel James Parr, 60, of Harwich, April 29.

Danny was a loving and compassionate person to everyone. His sense of humor, patience and generosity will be remembered by those lucky enough to have known him. He was a craftsman in the elaboration and construction of everything he thought. He would reliably and magnanimously use his skills and resources to help others in need. His friends and family knew him as an empathetic, unbiased listener who was always there. " Read his full obituary.

Frederick Anthony Palazzo, 87, of Woburn, April 29

“Fred graduated from Cambridge Rindge and Latin School and became a veteran of the Korean War. Fred enjoyed a career of over 49 years at Stop & Shop as a producer and store manager. He liked international dance, square and round. He was an avid golf player, which he and his wife started together later in life. He was fondly referred to as a "Family Chef on Vacation,quot;. Read his full obituary.

Arthur Louis Thibault, 75, from Andover, April 29

“Arthur loved his entire family and his joy came from spending time with them. He especially loved going to the mall for his Wayback Burger or going out to eat with his family at Restaurant 99 or Mary Ann’s Diner or having ice cream at Peach Tree Farm or Mann’s Orchard. He loved walks to the beach or mountains, as well as going to plays, concerts, and movies. He liked to play cribbage and listen to the oldies station and watch all the old shows and movies on television. " Read his full obituary.

Helen Wall, 91, of Lawrence, April 29.

“Helen was a sweet, vivacious, and energetic mother of seven children. She was a fabulous cook and author of children's stories. Helen always had a full cookie jar and an open door, a ready cup of tea, and a cozy home for everyone. ” Read his full obituary.

Mercedes Santiago, 82, Lawrence, April 29.

“He owned one of the first Spanish wineries in the city of Lawrence. In her spare time, Mercedes enjoyed playing dominoes, listening to music, and spending time with her family and friends. " Read his full obituary.

Nancy Reid, 97, of Topsfield, April 30

“She curtailed her early artistic interests to become a fashion designer to support the WWII war effort in the field of electronics in New York City and Long Island. Later in life, Nancy resumed her interest in the arts and worked as an artist, working from home while raising her three children. His talents were numerous! Read his full obituary.

Emmanuel Demetri, 61, of Gloucester, April 30.

“Manny was one of the first in Massachusetts to compete in the Special Olympics. He was competitive in athletics and basketball. Another of his favorite hobbies was listening to music, particularly Frank Sinatra and Dean Martin. Manny danced and sang for hours. Read his full obituary.

Steward Markham Fish, 58, of Hingham, May 1

“He continued to enjoy learning and writing for most of his life, as well as boating, fishing, skiing, baseball, gardening, and tennis. His love for wildlife and marshes fed his soul. He served in the United States Navy and continued to cheer on his family and friends. Despite having a more than reasonable share of life's challenges, Mark embodied the idea that happiness is about your perspective. " Read his full obituary.

Marjorie L Goolsby, 89, of Marblehead, May 1

“As an educator, she taught for 43 years at the Glover School, where she spent several years as a principal. During his long tenure, he enjoyed each of his classes and even taught many of his former students' children. An avid reader in retirement, she traveled extensively and also enjoyed spending time with her family. " Read his full obituary.

Jeanette M. Brown, 94, of Amesbury, May 2

"Jeannette was a World War II Defense Worker at Henschel & # 39; s in Amesbury and after the war effort ended, she went on to work at Hoyt’s Peanut Butter in Amesbury and AT,amp;T for a few years." It was his devotion to the family that brought him the greatest joy and satisfaction. She was the proud mother of two children and the even prouder grandmother of four grandchildren and great-grandmother of 11 great-grandchildren. " Read his full obituary.

Maria Tassiopoulos, 78, of Braintree, May 2.

"Mary was a member of the Greek Catherine Orthodox Church in Braintree for many years. She was known for her baking skills and made the best baklava of all time. " Read his full obituary.

Nancy A. Richard, 83, Marblehead, May 2

“Nancy era una excelente ama de casa y una cocinera especialmente excelente para su familia, mientras trabajaba a tiempo parcial en Empire Clothing Company en Salem para ayudar con las finanzas familiares y mantener a sus hijos bien vestidos. Sus cenas eran deliciosamente deliciosas y generalmente se completaban con un pastel o tarta casera para el postre ”. Lee su obituario completo.

Edgar Orlando "Chicki,quot; De La Roca, 64, de Peabody, 2 de mayo

“Era un esposo amoroso, padre, hijo, hermano, sobrino y primo que tenía un profundo amor por su familia. Era un apasionado de los deportes de Boston y le encantaba especialmente apoyar a los Medias Rojas de Boston y los Patriotas de Nueva Inglaterra. Un hombre trabajador, Chicki tenía un gran sentido del humor y disfrutaba haciendo reír a la gente ”. Lee su obituario completo.

Clementine E. Jamgochian, 95, de Peabody, 2 de mayo

“Clementine era conocida por su hospitalidad abierta a familiares y amigos que nunca salieron de su casa con hambre. Ella era muy resistente, siempre enfrentaba los desafíos de la vida con una sonrisa y una actitud positiva. El enfoque principal de Clementine siempre estaba en su familia a quien amaba y se entregaba para que siempre tuvieran una vida mejor y mejor ". Lee su obituario completo.

John Pope, 53, de Haydenville, 3 de mayo

“Se unió al Departamento de Bomberos de Williamsburg en 1996, sirviendo con orgullo durante los próximos 24 años. También pasó muchos años sirviendo como EMT con Goshen Ambulance. Le encantaba el béisbol, el fútbol, ​​la historia, especialmente la Guerra Civil, y la cocina. John tenía un gran sentido del humor y era conocido por su risa contagiosa. Tenía un gran corazón y quería ayudar a la gente. Y lo hizo, tantos amigos y extraños a lo largo de su vida ". Lee su obituario completo.

Muriel E. Lundgren, 91, de Haverhill, 3 de mayo

“Muriel estaba lleno de aventuras y le encantaba estar activo. Era una tenista talentosa y una de las primeras integrantes de Cedardale, y continuó jugando el deporte que amaba hasta los 80 años. También le encantaba andar en bicicleta, esquiar y viajar por todo el país, su lugar de vacaciones favorito es Popponesset Beach en Cape Cod ". Lee su obituario completo.

Robert M. Shaw, 69, de Beverly, 3 de mayo

"Muy activo e involucrado en la vida de sus hijos, se desempeñó como entrenador asistente de la Asociación de Pequeñas Ligas de Beverly de 1995-1998 y fue un Voluntario de Padres Scout con Cub Scout Pack # 1 y Cub Scout y Boy Scout Troop # 49 en Beverly de 1991-2001, además de todas las actividades escolares, deportivas y sociales en las que participaron ". Lee su obituario completo.

Marsha Lee Holiday, de 75 años, de North Andover, 3 de mayo

“Antes de mudarse a Beverly desde Boston en 1975, Marsha trabajó para el Centro Conjunto de Cambio del Centro de la Ciudad como Asistente Ejecutiva. Luego pasó a trabajar para la Commonwealth de Massachusetts durante más de 20 años y se retiró del Hospital Estatal de Tewksbury. Marsha también fue madre adoptiva durante más de 10 años. Marsha amaba la cocina, la fotografía, las reuniones familiares, la música, el cine, los deportes de Boston, coleccionar arte africano y figuras de elefantes. ¡Pero sobre todo, ella amaba a su familia! Lee su obituario completo.

Kenneth A. Rago, 85, de Pocasset, 3 de mayo

“His proudest achievement was always his family. Peg and his four ‘dollies’ and their families were the center of his life. ‘Dad’ was a role model for all with his strong work ethic, moral character and kind, humble heart. His infectious laugh, often at his own jokes, engaging story-telling and loving spirit, will be greatly missed by everyone who knew him.” Read his full obituary.

Avon Selectman Robert F. Brady, Jr. —Town of Avon

Robert F. Brady Jr., 65, of Avon, May 4

"Bob was an elected official in the town of Avon as selectman in 2011 to present. He started on the Zoning Board in Avon in 2003 until 2011. He had been in local government for 17 years. He also served for many years as Norfolk County deputy sheriff.” Read his full obituary.

Mary T. King, 94, of Dorchester, May 4

“Born on June 4, 1925, in the town of Wexford, County Wexford, Ireland, Mary was raised there by her forever cherished grandmother Grace (Bracken) Hackett in a busy, happy household. In search of employment, Mary later moved to London, England, where she had family members, arriving during wartime. Still a teenager, she bicycled to and from her job in a secretarial pool, often dodging the flying bombs known as doodlebugs on her way home and then sleeping in an Anderson shelter during the nighttime air raids. However, with the indomitable spirit of youth, she found joy even amidst the terror of war, loving her work, making friends, and attending the Irish Ceili dances in London.” Read her full obituary.

Anna M. Gayton, 82, of Salem, May 4

“Anna, a lifelong Salem resident, was a long-time toy department manager at the old Ann & Hope at the Liberty Tree Mall. She enjoyed knitting, and was best remembered for her ‘nana blankets’ she made for her newborn grandchildren and others.” Read her full obituary.

Donald Martin Puffer, 84, of Foxboro, May 4

“He was an avid skier and served as president for the Massachusetts Ski Club for two years. Moving to California, he was the former owner/operator of Winona Design Services. Returning to Foxboro in 1993, Don became a local certified residential appraiser. Upon retirement he devoted his time to the Foxboro Farm Stand.” Read his full obituary.

Jeanne Madden Cibroski, 79, of Sandwich, May 5

“She could set a beautiful holiday table, make a rockin’ Danish potato salad, invent creative solutions to everyday problems, and take compassionate care of the sick and the underdog. She loved being quiet at the beach, word puzzles, shopping for clothes, Christmas, a perfectly grilled steak, feeling cared for, Judge Judy, storing stuff in baskets, a wicked hot cup of coffee, McDonald’s drive thru, making lists and saying her rosary.” Read her full obituary.

Geraldine Marie McGovern, 72, of Hyannis, May 5

“Gerri was an extraordinary artist, specializing in pastels and sketches. She had a great talent for design aesthetic, and could cook anything, crochet anything, and make any fruit or vegetable grow in her garden. She had a particular love of animals, owning several cats and dogs over the years. She loved The Beach Boys, ABBA, The Beatles, and dancing. In fact, she was an integral part of establishing our now legendary, family-wide wedding dance-offs.” Read her full obituary.

Thomas F. McDermott, 84, of Braintree, May 5

“Before Tom died, he told hospital staff who asked that his favorite song was ‘God Bless America.’ He then stunned them by singing it aloud in the same strong voice that he’d loaned to many church congregations, and to The Pacemakers, a singing group he took part in at Grove Manor Estates in Braintree.” Read his full obituary.

Florence Cahill Flaherty, 96, of Brewster, May 6

“Florence loved dancing, Bingo, playing cards and bowling. She had that Irish wit.” Read her full obituary.

Dale A. Boston, 81, of Beverly, May 7

“Senior residents of Gloucester may remember him and his older brother, Ernest, as workers and co-owners of Johnnies Sandwich Shop on Hancock Street in Gloucester.” Read his full obituary.

Roberta Gulick, 90, of Wrentham, May 7

“From a very early age Roberta showed great strength and fortitude. She carved herself a life with an amazing career, extensive travel, a loving husband, family, and many friends. She was also a dedicated advocate for a cause close to her heart, the Alliance for the Mentally Ill.” Read her full obituary.

Douglas H. Diamond, 82, of Chelmsford, May 7

“Doug was not just an officer, but a true gentleman. A profoundly kind and gentle soul with an air of quiet authority, he was a man of abiding faith and boundless love. He was an ardent father. A dedicated hockey dad, for years he shuttled his boys to rinks and served as Treasurer of the Chelmsford Hockey Association. Later, he doted on his grandchildren to whom he was their beloved, ‘Boppa.’” Read his full obituary.

Donald Geoffrey Helliwell, 86, of Westfield, May 8

“He was a man of simple pleasures. A perfect day for Don consisted of an autumn hike in the valley with Judy and his daughters, an evening by the fire with the dog curled up in its warmth, and good food and laughter shared with family and friends.” Read his full obituary.

Robert Grant Connor, 96, of Easthampton, May 8

“Bob’s life was centered on family, and he took great pride in the endeavors and accomplishments of his three sons, as well as his grandchildren. As he and Bernice raised their family, nothing brought him greater joy than taking his boys on hikes and teaching them about wildflowers along the way, bringing them fishing to local streams, and reminiscing about his own childhood growing up in Easthampton.” Read his full obituary.

Michael Baillargeon, 75, of Springfield, May 9

“He had an esoteric sense of humor which was once described by a physician as ‘sophisticated.’… Michael was a loving and altruistic human being. He wanted to help those in need, or find ways to let his friends know they were special and important to him.” Read his full obituary.

James Ventrillo, 77, of Methuen, May 10

“James will be remembered as one of the good guys – a humble man, a family man, a kind and brave man, never forgetful of his roots. He enjoyed living a simple life, but anyone who sat in his presence would tell you that there was always a life lesson to be learned there. It is through those lessons and tremendous love that his memory will live on in those who had the privilege of knowing him.” Read his full obituary.

Roland Henry Lacasse, 88, of Methuen, May 11

“Father Roland loved being a priest. His profound faith was first nurtured by the deep Catholic faith of his parents, especially that of his mother Eva. When he was six years old his father died suddenly and left his mom with four small children to raise alone. Her example and that of the Good Shepherd Sisters, the Marist Brothers and Marist priests who educated him at St. Anne’s Parish in Lawrence are probably the reason that his brother Eugene and he both became priests.” Read his full obituary.

Genowefa Kochanek, 98, of Chicopee, May 12

“Genowefa survived the German invasion and occupation of Poland during World War II. She was a devoted communicant of the Basilica of St. Stanislaus, Bishop & Martyr. Genowefa’s faith was a very important part of her life. She was a remarkable woman with many talents. She loved to sing. She was an excellent seamstress. She worked at Chicopee Coat Company, Emilie’s Bridal Shop, and other garment companies. She loved politics and was looking forward to the 2020 Presidential election.” Read her full obituary.

David F. Savitt, 86, of Ludlow, May 14

“David had a lifelong career, as an Advertising Sales Executive, with WHIL Radio in Boston, MA, WARE Radio, in Ware, MA, and retired from WHYN Radio and TV in Springfield, MA. His creative energy and charming smile lent to his success. David did not miss an opportunity for a practical joke or a good laugh. He enjoyed playing cards, golfing, listening to music, singing Karaoke, and was an avid fan of his cherished Red Sox and Patriots.” Read his full obituary.

Paul A. Hamel, 80, of Westminster on May 14

“He graduated from Lunenburg Junior and Senior High School in 1960. He served in the U.S. Marines as a Private during the Vietnam war. He worked as a blaster for Steel Fab for many years.” Read his full obituary.