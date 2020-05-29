More than $ 50 million in bottles, cans await refunds – Up News Info Detroit

(DETROIT Up News Info) – As bottles and cans continue to rise in homes across the state, the value of deposits skyrockets.

"We know that there are approximately 70 million containers a week that the Michiganders are storing," said Tom Emmerich, president of Schupan Recycling.

In March, Governor Gretchen Whitmer issued an executive order suspending service to reduce the spread of Covid-19.

Since recycling centers are not considered essential operations, they stopped.

"Four weeks ago, we sent what we believe to be a secure phased approach plan to the Governor's office, where we believe that industry partners, distributors, retailers, and recyclers can re-ignite the safely, "Emmerich said.

Consumers were left to store empty bottles and cans or throw them away.

"People want to get their dime back. They want their money back, they need it, and the longer this lasts, the more they will need it, "he said.

As the day passes, the coins multiply by dollars that accumulate in millions over the course of nine weeks.

"We believe that there are more than 600 million containers or more than half a billion containers now in storage, which is more than $ 60 million." That's a big problem, "he said.

The governor's office is reporting to CW50 and Up News Info 62, although they do not have a timeline for when the bottle return will go into effect, they say the problem is currently under review.

